Ahold Delhaize and its local brands invested nearly 680 million euros in COVID-19 care in 2020; continuing COVID-19 care in 2021

Associates, customers and local communities benefitted from investments, including 45,000 new jobs





Zaandam, the Netherlands, February 17, 2021 – Facing the unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Ahold Delhaize and all its brands have supported associates, customers, and local communities through several initiatives. The total amount of this COVID-19 care is nearly €680 million, including €21 million of charitable donations. The local brands of Ahold Delhaize created more than 45,000 new jobs to meet the increased customer demand and care for neighbors during the pandemic. In addition, two U.S. brands of Ahold Delhaize, Giant Food and Stop & Shop, also each made commitments to contribute funds, totaling more than €1.4 billion, to improve the security of pension benefits for their associates. Ahold Delhaize and its local brands are continuing their COVID-19 care in 2021, with an additional provision of €10 million for charitable donations this year.



“2020 underscored the vital role we as grocery retailers play in society and I’m extremely proud of how teams across all our brands have responded to this crisis, putting the health and safety of customers and associates front and center, while keeping the supply chain running and ensuring customers were able to access essential food supplies during this pandemic,” said Frans Muller, Chief Executive Officer of Ahold Delhaize. “Additionally, we have taken our COVID-19 care a step further by rewarding associates with extra pay for their hard work and making substantial charitable donations, for instance by making food available to the most vulnerable in our local communities. As COVID-19 is still very much part of the daily lives of the communities in which we operate, we will continue our COVID-19 care in 2021. We have allocated additional funding for continued support of the communities, served by our local brands so that we can continue to support those in need.”

The brands of Ahold Delhaize made swift adjustments in processes to continue to serve customers safely, via home delivery, through click and collect, and at local stores. Next to health and safety measures, the COVID-19 care comprised extra appreciation pay for associates, additional paid sick leave for US associates, the creation of additional jobs, and donations to local and national charities, aimed at supporting the communities in which the various local brands operate.