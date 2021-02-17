Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced Operating Costs Using Data Analytics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and Newport Beach, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6A) (OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE"). The Company is pleased to provide additional information about the technology being developed by PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”), an investee company of Clean Power. PowerTap’s 3rd generation onsite hydrogen production module unit utilizes advanced operating software with data analytics to control every aspect of PowerTap’s system performance.



PowerTap will send the data it collects via this advanced operating software to the cloud where a data analytics application will deploy advance algorithms to identify critical point indicators to monitor performance characteristics including system run, fuel dispensing rate and storage efficiency. The resultant technology will have the effect of reducing operating costs, extending the life of the system, and reducing the overall cost of onsite hydrogen production.



Kelley Owen, PowerTap’s Chief Operating Officer noted that, “PowerTap Gen 3 continues to innovate through advancements in the design and operation of modular onsite hydrogen production fueling stations of the future maximizing our first mover advantage.”