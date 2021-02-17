 

DGAP-Adhoc Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Antiviral drug candidate

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.02.2021, 06:44  |  63   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Research Update
Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Antiviral drug candidate

17-Feb-2021 / 06:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Antiviral drug candidate

Promising medical drug against Covid-19 and flu viruses

A portfolio project of Xlife Sciences AG (XLS) is developing a promising drug candidate against SARS-CoV-2 as well as other flu viruses. The active ingredient inhibits the viral replication and acts against infection related inflammatory processes. It is already in use in humans.

Research & Development is actively looking for Covid-19 therapies around the world. In this way, the aim is to focus on reducing viral replication in early stages and to treat inflammatory effects at a later stage.
The drug candidate developed by the portfolio project company of Xlife Sciences AG has shown that it can offer an alternative therapeutic approach in several phases of the disease, as it both reduces the viral load and inhibits inflammation in the body.

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife is delighted about the latest results: "We are very confident that the medical drug can be used in various phases of Covid-19 due to its specific properties and are pleased to contribute to fighting the global pandemic". Baumann added that it can be assumed that the active principle can be transferred to other respiratory viruses as well. This is subject to further research.

According to Xlife, the drug candidate has efficiently reduced the viral load of lung cells infected with influenza in several cell experiments. Tests with SARS-CoV-2 pathogens have also shown a high level of effectiveness. In addition, various inflammatory processes in the body have been effectively combated. The active ingredient is already being used in humans.

About Xlife Sciences AG

Xlife Sciences AG is a Swiss company with focus on investing in promising technologies in the life science industry. Xlife Sciences AG is building the bridge from research and development to healthcare markets by supporting researchers and entrepreneurs in positioning, structuring, developing and implementing their concepts. Together with industrial partners or universities, Xlife Sciences AG leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase after an invention disclosure or start-up. Subsequently, the firm focuses on out-licensing or selling the company, often with a combination of a strategic partnership. Xlife Sciences AG offers its investors direct access to the further development of innovative and future-oriented technologies at a very early stage. For more information, please visit: www.xlifesciences.ch

For media inquiries:
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO Xlife Sciences AG, Tel.+41 44 385 84 60, oliver.baumann@xlifesciences.ch

17-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Xlife Sciences AG
Klausstrasse 19
8008 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 0041 44 385 84 60
E-mail: info@xlifesciences.ch
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch
ISIN: CH0461929603
WKN: A2PK6Z
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1168858

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1168858  17-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1168858&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Antiviral drug candidate DGAP-Ad-hoc: Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Research Update Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Antiviral drug candidate 17-Feb-2021 / 06:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
AIXTRON: „NeuroSys' ist ein Zukunftscluster der BMBF-Initiative „Clusters4Future' / ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto European CE-IVD Application for 25-Minute COVID-19 RT-PCR Test
DGAP-News: Classic Minerals Limited: Infill- und Erweiterungsbohrungen liefern weitere hochgradige ...
DGAP-Adhoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG beschließt Durchführung einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit ...
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE ANNOUNCES EVALUATION OF ADDITIONAL LISTING ON A MAJOR U.S. STOCK EXCHANGE AND SPECIAL ...
DGAP-DD: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft english
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares signed a binding offer to acquire La Rochette from RDM Group
DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE gibt Prognose für das abgelaufene Geschäftsjahr 2020 ab
Akarion and PwC work together on the future of compliance management
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:44 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Antiviraler Wirkstoffkandidat (deutsch)
06:44 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Antiviraler Wirkstoffkandidat
21.01.21
DGAP-DD: Xlife Sciences AG english
21.01.21
DGAP-DD: Xlife Sciences AG deutsch

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
21
Xlife - im Kampf gegen den Corona Virus