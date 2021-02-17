Record high volumes for Mowi in 2020

Mowi’s farming division recorded all-time high harvest volumes for the quarter and for the full year. Consumer Products continued to benefit from the shift in demand towards elaborated products, and delivered all-time high quarterly and full-year volumes. Feed also delivered another good set of results, and similarly to Consumer Products delivered record quarterly and full-year volumes.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my colleagues at Mowi for delivering record-high volumes in all divisions in an extremely challenging year. At the same time we have managed to keep everyone safe during the Covid-19 pandemic so far by employing the strictest biosecurity measures across our business,” Mowi CEO, Ivan Vindheim said.

The strength of Mowi’s integrated value chain during these unprecedented times was demonstrated yet again as the Consumer Products division continued to capitalise on the shift in consumer demand from foodservice to retail. Mowi has produced more value-added products than ever through its downstream facilities, and the development in the retail market continues to be strong.

Covid-19 impacting results

Mowi’s results in the fourth quarter were significantly impacted by Covid-19 and extensive lockdown measures, together with seasonal high supply.

The company reported operational EBIT of EUR 49 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with EUR 166 million in the corresponding quarter in 2019. Costs are reduced compared with the fourth quarter last year, hence the decline in results is explained by significantly lower prices.

“The pandemic still impacts out-of-home consumption to a large degree, and although retail sales are strong and offset some of the demand shortfall, overall demand was down by approximately 5%. However, we still strongly believe in the positive long-term market outlook for the industry. A significant share of new customers in retail are expected to permanently increase their retail consumption rates post Covid-19, even as the foodservice segment gradually re-opens in due course,” Vindheim said.