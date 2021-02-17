 

Mowi ASA (OSE MOWI): Quarterly dividend

The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 16 February 2021 to make a quarterly distribution to shareholders of NOK 0.32 per share in the form of an ordinary dividend.

Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up to and including 25 February 2021. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded ex dividend from and including 26 February 2021. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date on 1 March 2021. The expected payment date is 8 March 2021.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




ZeitTitel
06:30 Uhr
Record high volumes for Mowi in 2020
09.02.21
Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Presentation of Q4 2020 results 17 February 2021 at 08:00 (CET)
29.01.21
Mowi ASA: Divestment of 50% stake in DESS Aquaculture Shipping completed

