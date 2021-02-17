 

Nokia, Elisa join forces in Finnish private mobile networks push

  • Joint go-to-market to promote private mobile networks for digital transformation and Industry 4.0
     
  • Strong momentum for Finnish organizations investing in private 5G and LTE mobile networks
     
  • Private networking now deployed in numerous Finnish industrial sites, ports, mining and hospitals

17  February 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and next-generation telecom operator Elisa today announced that they will partner in a joint go-to-market alliance to drive industrial-grade private mobile network deployment. The collaboration will strive for market leadership in the fast-growing Finnish business marketplace.

The companies will collaborate closely on 5G private mobile offerings and market development to help organizations in Finland accelerate digitalization and adopt Industry 4.0 solutions to boost productivity.

Private mobile networking is tailor-made to meet specific business customer needs and is a key enabler of digital transformation. It provides the reliable high bandwidth connectivity and low latency needed to increase automation, ensure safety and security, and achieve new levels of quality, efficiency and output.

Under the agreement, Nokia and Elisa will utilize new and existing radio network infrastructure to deploy mission-critical, industrial-grade private networks with Finnish businesses. The collaboration will leverage the recent agreement that sees Nokia continue its long-standing relationship with Elisa as strategic supply partner of 5G RAN nationwide.

Nokia and Elisa will also align their industry-leading resources to drive marketplace campaigns, share competency development and advance technical co-operation. The collaboration will initially focus on markets such as maritime and ports, mining, manufacturing, logistics and utilities. Private mobile networks enable these industries to deploy IoT, machine learning and AI for automation, safety and productivity gains.

Timo Katajisto, Executive Vice President, Corporate Customers, Elisa, said: “A growing number of organizations are now investing in private mobile networks. With this partnership, the two leading Finnish telecommunication companies join forces to create a dream team that will take our combined private mobile network enterprise offering to a new level. Elisa and Nokia are global forerunners in network quality and 5G, and we have already begun joint deployment of both 5G and LTE private mobile networks in different industries and use cases for Finnish enterprises.

