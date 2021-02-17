 

Kinnevik intends to propose a distribution of its Zalando shareholding to its shareholders, accelerating Kinnevik’s strategic transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 07:00  |  50   |   |   

Kinnevik AB (publ) (“Kinnevik”) today announced that its Board intends to propose the distribution of Kinnevik’s shareholding in Zalando SE (“Zalando”) to its shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting. Through the distribution, Kinnevik’s portfolio becomes more balanced and focused on Kinnevik’s younger high-growth, increasingly unlisted, businesses – in line with Kinnevik’s strategic plan to transform its portfolio and reinforce its position as Europe’s leading listed growth investor.

  • The Board of Kinnevik intends to propose a distribution of Kinnevik's shareholding in Zalando. Based on the closing price of Zalando's shares on 15 February 2021, the intended distribution corresponds to an extraordinary value transfer of approximately SEK 55.1bn to Kinnevik's shareholders, equivalent to approximately SEK 200 or 0.195 Zalando shares per Kinnevik share
  • The distribution of the Zalando shares will be made through an automatic share redemption program followed by a possibility for shareholders to re-register the distributed Zalando shares into shares that can be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
  • To finalise the distribution during the second quarter of 2021, Kinnevik’s 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held on 29 April (instead of 10 May as previously communicated)
  • Shareholders representing in aggregate 30 percent of the shares and 50 percent of the votes have expressed their support for the distribution and have confirmed that they intend to vote in favor of the distribution at the Annual General Meeting
  • The distribution marks the beginning of a new chapter for both Kinnevik and Zalando, after a 10-year story generating an 8.6x return on a SEK 7.9bn investment to date
  • The distribution is a step-change in Kinnevik’s ongoing strategic transformation. The share of Kinnevik’s portfolio invested in younger, high-growth, primarily unlisted businesses increases from 37 to 67 percent, almost doubling investor exposure to the investment strategy that has generated an IRR of >40 percent over the last three years and a return of >100 percent during 2020, while the share of unlisted investments increases from 15 to 27 percent
  • Kinnevik’s pro forma net asset value after the distribution amounts to SEK 71.4bn, or SEK 259 per share, including SEK 4.3bn in net cash, which together with future Tele2 dividends places Kinnevik in a strong financial position to continue executing on its strategy and strengthen its position as Europe’s leading listed growth investor
  • Through the distribution, Kinnevik’s shareholders are provided the option to directly participate in Zalando’s future shareholder value creation or divest to receive a cash consideration that may be reinvested in Kinnevik as it continues to execute on its strategy

Kinnevik owns 54.0 million Zalando shares, equivalent to 21 percent of Zalando’s total shares outstanding. Kinnevik’s Board intends to propose the distribution of Kinnevik’s Zalando shareholding through an automatic share redemption program. For Kinnevik to be able to finalise the distribution in the second quarter of 2021, the Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held on 29 April 2021 (instead of 10 May as previously communicated).

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kinnevik intends to propose a distribution of its Zalando shareholding to its shareholders, accelerating Kinnevik’s strategic transformation Kinnevik AB (publ) (“Kinnevik”) today announced that its Board intends to propose the distribution of Kinnevik’s shareholding in Zalando SE (“Zalando”) to its shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting. Through the distribution, Kinnevik’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
Abacus Announces Appointment of CEO
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
ClearOne Advances Collaboration with Free COLLABORATE Space Messaging App Featuring World-Class ...
Avricore Health Partners With Avrok Laboratories to Offer Real-Time COVID-19 Screening for ...
ACCIONA and Plug Power to Partner on Establishing Leading Green Hydrogen Platform for Iberia (1) 
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Senior Investment Director Chris Bischoff leaves Kinnevik
04.02.21
Kinnevik's Year-End Release 2020
03.02.21
Kinnevik leads funding round in Vivino
25.01.21
Invitation to Kinnevik’s Capital Markets Day 2021
21.01.21
Conference call to present Kinnevik’s fourth quarter and full-year results 2020
20.01.21
Kinnevik’s Deputy Chairman Henrik Poulsen will not be available for re-election