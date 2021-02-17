Kinnevik intends to propose a distribution of its Zalando shareholding to its shareholders, accelerating Kinnevik’s strategic transformation

Kinnevik AB (publ) (“Kinnevik”) today announced that its Board intends to propose the distribution of Kinnevik’s shareholding in Zalando SE (“Zalando”) to its shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting. Through the distribution, Kinnevik’s portfolio becomes more balanced and focused on Kinnevik’s younger high-growth, increasingly unlisted, businesses – in line with Kinnevik’s strategic plan to transform its portfolio and reinforce its position as Europe’s leading listed growth investor.

The Board of Kinnevik intends to propose a distribution of Kinnevik's shareholding in Zalando. Based on the closing price of Zalando's shares on 15 February 2021, the intended distribution corresponds to an extraordinary value transfer of approximately SEK 55.1bn to Kinnevik's shareholders, equivalent to approximately SEK 200 or 0.195 Zalando shares per Kinnevik share

The distribution of the Zalando shares will be made through an automatic share redemption program followed by a possibility for shareholders to re-register the distributed Zalando shares into shares that can be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

To finalise the distribution during the second quarter of 2021, Kinnevik’s 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held on 29 April (instead of 10 May as previously communicated)

Shareholders representing in aggregate 30 percent of the shares and 50 percent of the votes have expressed their support for the distribution and have confirmed that they intend to vote in favor of the distribution at the Annual General Meeting

The distribution marks the beginning of a new chapter for both Kinnevik and Zalando, after a 10-year story generating an 8.6x return on a SEK 7.9bn investment to date

The distribution is a step-change in Kinnevik’s ongoing strategic transformation. The share of Kinnevik’s portfolio invested in younger, high-growth, primarily unlisted businesses increases from 37 to 67 percent, almost doubling investor exposure to the investment strategy that has generated an IRR of >40 percent over the last three years and a return of >100 percent during 2020, while the share of unlisted investments increases from 15 to 27 percent

Kinnevik’s pro forma net asset value after the distribution amounts to SEK 71.4bn, or SEK 259 per share, including SEK 4.3bn in net cash, which together with future Tele2 dividends places Kinnevik in a strong financial position to continue executing on its strategy and strengthen its position as Europe’s leading listed growth investor

Through the distribution, Kinnevik’s shareholders are provided the option to directly participate in Zalando’s future shareholder value creation or divest to receive a cash consideration that may be reinvested in Kinnevik as it continues to execute on its strategy

Kinnevik owns 54.0 million Zalando shares, equivalent to 21 percent of Zalando’s total shares outstanding. Kinnevik’s Board intends to propose the distribution of Kinnevik’s Zalando shareholding through an automatic share redemption program. For Kinnevik to be able to finalise the distribution in the second quarter of 2021, the Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held on 29 April 2021 (instead of 10 May as previously communicated).