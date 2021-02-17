 

Flex LNG Q4, 2020 Earnings Release

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 07:00  |  60   |   |   

Flex LNG Q4, 2020 Earnings Release

February 17, 2021 - Hamilton, Bermuda
Flex LNG Ltd. ("Flex LNG" or the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights:

  • Revenues of $67.4 million for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $33.1 million for the third quarter 2020.
  • Net income of $25.8 million and earnings per share of $0.48 for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $3.8 million and earnings per share of $0.07 for the third quarter 2020.
  • Average Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") rate of $73,712 per day for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $46,569 per day for the third quarter 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $50.2 million for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $21.9 million for the third quarter 2020.
  • Adjusted net income of $24.2 million for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $1.2 million for the third quarter 2020.
  • Adjusted earnings per share of $0.45 for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $0.02 for the third quarter 2020.
  • In October 2020, the Company took delivery of its tenth newbuilding LNG carrier, Flex Amber, which  commenced a 12-month time charter with variable hire.
  • In January 2021, the Company took delivery of its eleventh and twelfth newbuilding LNG carriers, Flex Freedom and Flex Volunteer, which immediately commenced short-term charters at attractive rates.
  • In November 2020, the Company announced a share buy-back program for up to 4,110,584 shares. As at the date of this report, the Company has repurchased 300,000 shares at an aggregate cost of $2.6 million, or $8.62 per share.
  • Mr. Harald Gurvin, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS, has decided to leave the Company with effect from March 31, 2021. The Company has appointed Mr. Knut Traaholt, a senior banker with Swedbank, to succeed Mr. Gurvin. Mr. Traaholt will join the Company during the second quarter 2021 and during this period, Mr. Gurvin will be available in an advisory capacity to the Company in order to ensure a smooth transition.
  • The Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of $0.30 per share.

Øystein M Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG Management AS, commented:

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flex LNG Q4, 2020 Earnings Release Flex LNG Q4, 2020 Earnings Release February 17, 2021 - Hamilton, BermudaFlex LNG Ltd. ("Flex LNG" or the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Highlights: Revenues of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
Abacus Announces Appointment of CEO
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
ClearOne Advances Collaboration with Free COLLABORATE Space Messaging App Featuring World-Class ...
Avricore Health Partners With Avrok Laboratories to Offer Real-Time COVID-19 Screening for ...
ACCIONA and Plug Power to Partner on Establishing Leading Green Hydrogen Platform for Iberia (1) 
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:05 Uhr
Flex LNG Fourth Quarter 2020 Presentation