Flex LNG Q4, 2020 Earnings Release Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 17.02.2021, 07:00 | 60 | 0 | 0 17.02.2021, 07:00 | Flex LNG Q4, 2020 Earnings Release February 17, 2021 - Hamilton, Bermuda

Flex LNG Ltd. ("Flex LNG" or the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Highlights: Revenues of $67.4 million for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $33.1 million for the third quarter 2020.

Net income of $25.8 million and earnings per share of $0.48 for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $3.8 million and earnings per share of $0.07 for the third quarter 2020.

Average Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") rate of $73,712 per day for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $46,569 per day for the third quarter 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA of $50.2 million for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $21.9 million for the third quarter 2020.

Adjusted net income of $24.2 million for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $1.2 million for the third quarter 2020.

Adjusted earnings per share of $0.45 for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $0.02 for the third quarter 2020.

In October 2020, the Company took delivery of its tenth newbuilding LNG carrier, Flex Amber, which commenced a 12-month time charter with variable hire.

In January 2021, the Company took delivery of its eleventh and twelfth newbuilding LNG carriers, Flex Freedom and Flex Volunteer, which immediately commenced short-term charters at attractive rates.

In November 2020, the Company announced a share buy-back program for up to 4,110,584 shares. As at the date of this report, the Company has repurchased 300,000 shares at an aggregate cost of $2.6 million, or $8.62 per share.

Mr. Harald Gurvin, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS, has decided to leave the Company with effect from March 31, 2021. The Company has appointed Mr. Knut Traaholt, a senior banker with Swedbank, to succeed Mr. Gurvin. Mr. Traaholt will join the Company during the second quarter 2021 and during this period, Mr. Gurvin will be available in an advisory capacity to the Company in order to ensure a smooth transition.

The Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of $0.30 per share. Øystein M Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG Management AS, commented:



