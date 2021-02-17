The NFH Group’s profit after tax for 2020 amounted to NOK 1 887 million, compared with NOK 1 981 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in profit is mainly due to higher provision for loan losses related to the uncertain outlook of COVID-19, lower net commission income due to lower credit card activity which were partly offset by increased interest income derived from our diversified business model being present in all Nordic countries.

Norwegian Finans Holding (the NFH Group) reported profit after tax in the fourth quarter of 2020 of NOK 436.2 million, compared with NOK 500.6 million in the third quarter. The decrease is mainly caused by loss on securities and currencies, higher provision for loan losses and lower interest income, partly offset by dividend received and lower interest expenses from deposit accounts. Return on equity was 16.4%, compared with 19.6% in the third quarter. The return on assets was 2.7%, compared with 3.2% in the previous quarter.

The common equity tier 1 ratio was 22.0% at year-end 2020 (24.8 % pre dividend), compared to our internal target of 17.5%. As a result of the NFH Group’s solid capital position, a dividend is proposed for the annual general meeting of NOK 6.00 per share, equivalent to 60.9% of the net profit attributable to shareholders of 2020. NOK 5.00 per share will be paid as a cash dividend in May 2021, as well as proposing an authorization for the Board of Directors to further pay NOK 1.00 per share in the fourth quarter, after a renewed assessment of the development of COVID-19 and the consequences for the bank. The total proposed dividend represents 29.6% of the profit attributable to shareholders combined for 2019 and 2020 in total and is considered compliant with the Norwegian FSA and the Ministry of Finance guidelines regarding cautious dividend pay-out policy of max 30% of the combined net profit for 2019 and 2020. The Board has according to the guidelines from the Ministry of Finance for all banks initiated a dialogue with the Norwegian FSA to document the assessment for this proposed distribution.

Gross loans to customers decreased NOK 1 968 million compared with an increase of NOK 124 million in the previous quarter and totaled NOK 42 878 million. Currency adjusted gross loan growth was NOK -847.3 million compared with NOK -286.0 million in the previous quarter. Broken down by product the currency adjusted, loan growth for instalment loans was NOK -333.7 million, compared with NOK 54.1 million in the previous quarter. For credit cards NOK -513.7 million, compared with NOK -340.1 million in the previous quarter. The negative growth in instalment loans is mainly due to a small reduction in new sales combined with higher repayment compared to the previous quarter, while the negative growth in credit cards is mainly due to lower customer spending related to COVID-19.