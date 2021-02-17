Sinch AB (publ) Invitation to conference call and web presentation of Sinch Q4 2020 full year report
Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH
Sinch AB will publish its 2020 full year report on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 07:30 AM CET. You are invited to participate in a conference call at 14:00 AM CET on the same day. Oscar Werner, CEO, and Roshan Saldanha, CFO, will present the report and review the results.
Time for publication of the interim report
Thursday February 18, 2021, at 07:30 AM CET
Time for conference call and web presentation
Thursday February 18, 2021, at 14:00 AM CET
Dial-in numbers and access code
Sinch will present the 2020 full year report in a webcast conference call. Please make sure you are connected to the conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.
Sweden: +46 (0) 8 566 426 51
UK: +44 (0) 33 3300 0804
US: +1 631 913 1422
Access code: 402 586 91#
Web presentation and slide deck
The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast
The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch.com after publication.
For further information, please contact
Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB (publ)
Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail: thomas.heath@sinch.com
Attachment
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare