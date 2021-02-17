 

Multiconsult ASA (OSE MULTI) - Strong fourth quarter and record high full year results

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 07:16  |  70   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult has seen strong improvements and continued profitability through the year, including a strong fourth quarter with an EBIT of NOK 83.0 million (8.6% margin). Net revenues for 2020 increased to NOK 3 661 million, an increase of 6.6% compared with 2019. The full year EBIT was NOK 371.0 million (10.1% margin) compared with NOK 106.3 million (3.1%) in 2019. The EBIT, ex. restructuring cost, was NOK 401.0 million (11.0% margin). The nextLEVEL improvement programme surpassed its target towards the end of 2020, partially contributing to a significant reduction of operating expenses. Order intake in the quarter was a solid NOK 1 423 million, resulting in an all-time high order backlog of NOK 3 327 million. The board of directors proposes a dividend of NOK 8.00 per share to be paid as ordinary dividend.

"When we summarise 2020, I can conclude that we have delivered solid quarters throughout the period despite the turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. We started a comprehensive turnaround process in 2019, and I am very pleased with the strong improvements and solid profitability this year. The prevailing pandemic is challenging for all of us, but with the commitments from all our employees, a strong culture and outstanding cooperation with our clients, we have managed solid customer deliveries, strong sales and sound financial results in 2020. I am proud and humble of all our employees for their strong commitment and contribution to the turnaround process. Looking ahead, Multiconsult will together with our clients deliver future oriented and sustainable solutions for society." says Grethe Bergly, CEO of Multiconsult ASA.

Multiconsult is well ahead in the turnaround process that started in 2019, where the focus has been on the core business, sales, costs and project execution. The nextLEVEL programme has already successfully committed to improvements above the target.
 

Fourth quarter 2020
Net operating revenues increased by 6.9% to NOK 967.1 million (NOK 904.5 million). Improved project performance and higher activity contributed positively. The billing ratio increased to 71.0% (68.1%), an increase of 2.9pp compared to the same quarter in 2019.  
 
Operating expenses decreased by 1.2% to NOK 836.6 million (NOK 847.1 million). Employee benefit expenses increased by 1.6% compared to the same quarter in 2019. The increase was partly due to extraordinary bonus of NOK 25 million to the employees for strong commitment and contribution to the turnaround process. Other operating expenses decreased by 17.5% to NOK 104.4 million (NOK 126.5 million), partly an effect of the nextLEVEL improvement programme, together with the impact of reduced costs on general expenditures due to Covid-19 pandemic.  

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Multiconsult ASA (OSE MULTI) - Strong fourth quarter and record high full year results STOCKHOLM, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Multiconsult has seen strong improvements and continued profitability through the year, including a strong fourth quarter with an EBIT of NOK 83.0 million (8.6% margin). Net revenues for 2020 increased to NOK …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Merck's Embracing Carers Global Study Shows Covid-19 Has Taken a Significant Toll on the Well-Being ...
Garry Kasparov at IMPROVATE Israel-UAE-Eastern Europe Cybersecurity spoke about Chess, Artificial ...
Baptist Health Federal Credit Union to deliver a robust digital banking experience with Finastra
Apoteket AB starts selling Hydrocyn in Sweden
IRRAS AB publishes Year End Report for the period January to December 2020
Companies in Bio Filter Market Target Sustainable Land-Based Aquaculture, Global Valuation to Touch ...
Menarini Silicon Biosystems announces launch of CellMag product line offering affordable Gold ...
Essential E-Learning Ecosystems Move to the Head of the Class
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
Klarna launches bank account in Germany
Gold Prices Fluctuate on Anticipated Government Initiatives
FinecoBank FY2020 results show that quality one-stop-solution works
BioVaxys and Procare Health Announce Broad Co-Development, Joint Commercialization and Marketing ...
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
App Annie Sets New Bar for Mobile Analytics with Data Science Innovations
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods