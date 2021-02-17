STOCKHOLM, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult has seen strong improvements and continued profitability through the year, including a strong fourth quarter with an EBIT of NOK 83.0 million (8.6% margin). Net revenues for 2020 increased to NOK 3 661 million, an increase of 6.6% compared with 2019. The full year EBIT was NOK 371.0 million (10.1% margin) compared with NOK 106.3 million (3.1%) in 2019. The EBIT, ex. restructuring cost, was NOK 401.0 million (11.0% margin). The nextLEVEL improvement programme surpassed its target towards the end of 2020, partially contributing to a significant reduction of operating expenses. Order intake in the quarter was a solid NOK 1 423 million, resulting in an all-time high order backlog of NOK 3 327 million. The board of directors proposes a dividend of NOK 8.00 per share to be paid as ordinary dividend.

"When we summarise 2020, I can conclude that we have delivered solid quarters throughout the period despite the turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. We started a comprehensive turnaround process in 2019, and I am very pleased with the strong improvements and solid profitability this year. The prevailing pandemic is challenging for all of us, but with the commitments from all our employees, a strong culture and outstanding cooperation with our clients, we have managed solid customer deliveries, strong sales and sound financial results in 2020. I am proud and humble of all our employees for their strong commitment and contribution to the turnaround process. Looking ahead, Multiconsult will together with our clients deliver future oriented and sustainable solutions for society." says Grethe Bergly, CEO of Multiconsult ASA.

Multiconsult is well ahead in the turnaround process that started in 2019, where the focus has been on the core business, sales, costs and project execution. The nextLEVEL programme has already successfully committed to improvements above the target.



Fourth quarter 2020

Net operating revenues increased by 6.9% to NOK 967.1 million (NOK 904.5 million). Improved project performance and higher activity contributed positively. The billing ratio increased to 71.0% (68.1%), an increase of 2.9pp compared to the same quarter in 2019.



Operating expenses decreased by 1.2% to NOK 836.6 million (NOK 847.1 million). Employee benefit expenses increased by 1.6% compared to the same quarter in 2019. The increase was partly due to extraordinary bonus of NOK 25 million to the employees for strong commitment and contribution to the turnaround process. Other operating expenses decreased by 17.5% to NOK 104.4 million (NOK 126.5 million), partly an effect of the nextLEVEL improvement programme, together with the impact of reduced costs on general expenditures due to Covid-19 pandemic.