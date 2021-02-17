The acquisition establishes Sinch as the leader in voice connectivity for both enterprises and telecom carriers in the US. The favorable unit economics of a fully owned network allows Sinch to maintain its commitment to profitable growth whilst investing forcefully in innovation and go to market capabilities.

Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Inteliquent, the largest independent voice communications provider in the United States, for a total cash consideration of USD 1,140 million on a cash and debt-free basis.

Inteliquent powers voice communications for the leading communication service providers and enterprises in North America. It operates a fully redundant, geo-diverse, carrier-grade tier 1 network that is directly connected to every major telecom carrier and covers 94 percent of the US population. The platform handles more than 300 billion minutes of voice calling per year and the company has registered more than 100 million active phone numbers on behalf of its customers.

“Becoming a leader in the US voice market is key to establish Sinch as the leading global cloud communications platform. Inteliquent serves the largest and most demanding voice customers in America with superior quality backed by a fully-owned network across the entire US. Our joint strengths in voice and messaging provide a unique position to grow our business and power a superior customer experience for our customers”, comments Oscar Werner, Sinch CEO.

Inteliquent has built a strong go to market strategy as a trusted partner to category leaders in every sector of communications, including cloud communications, collaboration, unified communications, contact centers and every major US carrier. Close cooperation with partners will be a continued priority after the transaction has closed.

“We’re excited about the tremendous opportunities this combination unlocks, expanding the services we can provide to our customers. Combining our leading voice offering with Sinch’s global messaging capabilities truly positions us for leadership in the rapidly developing market for cloud communications“, comments Ed O’Hara, Inteliquent CEO.

Financials

In the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, Inteliquent recorded revenues of USD 533 million, Gross Profit of USD 256 million, EBITDA of USD 135 million, and capex of 32 million. Adjusted for a Covid-related uplift that is considered to be temporary, revenues are estimated to have been around USD 499 million, Gross Profit around USD 233 million, and adjusted EBITDA around USD 112 million. The business employs more than 500 people in the United States and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.