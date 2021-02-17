DGAP-Ad-hoc: Softing AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Softing AG exceeds expectations in 2020



17-Feb-2021 / 07:51 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Softing has chosen the operating EBIT (EBIT adjusted for capitalized product development, its depreciation and effects of the purchase price allocation of companies acquired) as its prime KPI for the time of the Covid pandemic dominating the worldwide economic environment. The company communicated an operating EBIT between EUR 0 and EUR 0.5 million as its expectation for 2020.

Based on preliminary numbers Softing has achieved an operating EBIT of approx. EUR 1,6 million in 2020 and therefore clearly exceeded the expectations. This has been achieved by an unexpectedly strong fourth quarter, especially on high margin products and services of Softing's single biggest business segment "Industrial Automation". Revenues in North America and Asia came in significantly above expectations. The business segment "IT Networks" has also performed very well due to an unexpected demand by customers. For some IT Networks products customer demands could not be satisfied until late in January 2021. The total revenue of the Softing group amounted to approx. EUR 78 million.