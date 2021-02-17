Siniora Food Industries Company achieves a net profit of JD 7.1 million (USD 10 million) in 2020, a growth of 16% year on year

AMMAN, Jordan, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siniora Food Industries Company has released its preliminary consolidated financial results, as per the regulations of the Jordan Securities Commission for the year ending December 31, 2020. The financial statements showed that the Siniora group of companies achieved net after-tax profits of JD 7.1 (USD 10 million), an increase of 16% compared to 2019. Total revenues also increased, growing by 11% compared to the previous year, reaching JD 71 million (USD 100 million). The company's assets amounted to JD 68.8 million (USD 97 million) on December 31, 2020, an increase of 3% compared to the previous year, while the net equity of Siniora's shareholders amounted to JD 41 million (USD 57.7 million) on December 31, 2020, registering an increase of 12% over 2019.

Siniora Chairman of the Board Mr. Tarek Omar Aggad said despite the fact that 2020 was full of challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, Siniora group was able to achieve unprecedented financial results, that coincides with the company's centennial celebrations of its establishment and the launch of the Siniora brand. Aggad also spoke of the effectiveness of the company's executive management team, as well as the success of its strategic expansion plans to target new markets, increase production, as well as diversify and strengthen the company's products, consequently increasing its regional and local market share. Siniora today occupies the largest market share in the Jordan and Palestine, and it seeks to achieve a leading position in regional markets, especially in the Gulf area. Aggad also commended Siniora Group's active and leading role within the communities in which it operates, providing approximately JD 460,000 (USD 650,000) as part of it corporate social responsibility in 2020, with efforts intensifying throughout the coronavirus pandemic, during which Siniora offered its support to social, charitable and humanitarian institutions and national funds.

Speaking about Siniora's 2020 results, company CEO Mr. Majdi Al-Sharif said that regional sales increased by 11% compared to the same period of 2019, and that the company achieved an 8% increase in its sales in the Jordanian market along with a 16% increase in the Palestinian market, particularly after the launch its new line of frozen meats. The new line of frozen products offers more than 20 varieties, all of which were well received by Palestinian consumers and achieved record sales.