 

BIOCORP Signs Two New Partnerships With Mallya Technology

BIOCORP (FR0012788065 - ALCOR / Eligible PEA PME) (Paris:ALCOR), a French company specialized in the design, development and manufacturing of innovative medical devices, today announces the signature of new partnerships with Health2Sync and SocialDiabetes, companies headquartered in Taiwan and Spain, respectively.

These two partnerships involve the integration of Mallya, the connected device dedicated to insulin pens, with the digital applications developed by Health2Sync and SocialDiabetes to improve the quality of care for patients with diabetes.

In detail, the platform developed by SocialDiabetes (CE marked and FDA 510K) allows self-monitoring of insulin doses and offers personalized recommendations to patients. All of the data collected feeds a telemedicine platform using augmented intelligence for physicians and specialized call centers. To date, this platform is used by 250,000 patients with diabetes, mainly in Spain, Mexico, Colombia and Chile.

Health2Sync’s app, through its analytics engine, provides personalized recommendations and nudges concerning meals, exercise, and blood glucose management, delivered in a compelling way that encourages users to stay adherent to treatment plans. Health2Sync’s Patient Management Platform utilizes decision support modules for healthcare providers to deliver effective interventions that are also scalable, with insulin dosing as an example. The patient management platform is deployed in over 260 of diabetes care institutions in Taiwan, Malaysia and Japan, and the mobile app is used by more than 600,000 patients in Taiwan, Japan, USA, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia.

Patients using these digital solutions will be able to automatically synchronize the data recorded by their Mallya sensor, thus benefiting from a complete monitoring offer combining glycemic data analysis and insulin dose feedback. This information can be transmitted in real time to treating physicians via a devoted portal to improve the quality of dialogue with patients, optimize treatment plans and offer personalized recommendations.

Éric Dessertenne, CEO of BIOCORP, explained: “These new partnerships come at a time when our teams are preparing for the large-scale commercial launch of Mallya, which is already compatible with almost all disposable pens on the market. Its integration with the most widely used applications in local markets is a great advantage for the rapid adoption of Mallya in these countries. Health2Sync and SocialDiabetes will enable us to accelerate our penetration in Asia and some Latin American countries, geographical areas where the diabetic population and the use of connected medicine are highly developed".

