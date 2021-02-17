 

NB Private Equity Monthly NAV Update - January 2021

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NBPE Announces January Monthly NAV Update

17 February 2021

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”), a closed-end private equity investment company, today announces an updated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) estimate for the month ended 31 January 2021.

Key Highlights

  • NBPE’s 31 January 2021 NAV per Share of $21.15 (£15.40) increased $0.62 per share from the estimated 31 December 2020 NAV per Share of $20.53 (£15.02) (following the declaration of the first biannual dividend of 2021)
    • 34% and 18% of the private equity fair value is based on updated private company valuation information as of 31 December 2020 and 31 January 2021, respectively
    • Additional fourth quarter valuation information expected over the coming weeks and will be incorporated into future monthly NAV updates
       
  • The table below summarises the monthly and LTM NAV performance through 31 January 20211
(Returns in USD) Month 31 Jan-21
LTM
Total return NAV development
per Share

  		4.6% 16.6%
NAV development per Share 3.0% 13.0%
  • 31 January 2021 NAV growth of $28.8 million, or $0.62 per share, relative to the 31 December 2020 NAV driven by:
    • $38.8 million, or $0.83 per share, of unrealised gains from additional private valuation information
    • $9.9 million of unrealised gains, or $0.22 per share, primarily attributable to public valuations, foreign exchange adjustments on non-USD investments and other mark to market adjustments
    • $6.1 million of expenses, $0.13 per share, attributable to management fee and carried interest accruals, ZDP interest and net loss on ZDP FX, credit facility interest and other expenses
    • $0.7 million of accrued cash and PIK interest from the income portfolio, or $0.01 per share
    • $14.5 million, or $0.31 per share, associated liability with the declared but unpaid dividend

                         

Disclaimer

