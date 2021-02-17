 

SKF Notice of Annual General Meeting

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Aktiebolaget SKF, reg. no. 556007-3495, will be held on Thursday, 25 March 2021.

Due to the contagious Covid-19 and the authorities' regulations/guidance on avoiding gatherings of people, the Board of Directors has decided that the general meeting should be held without physical presence by inviting the shareholders to exercise their voting rights only by postal voting. There will be no meeting with a possibility to attend physically or by proxy; hence, the meeting will be held without physical presence.

Information on the resolutions adopted by the general meeting will be published on 25 March 2021 as soon as the results of the postal vote has been finalized. For further information, see the heading "Postal voting" below.

An address from the Chairman of the Board, the President and the incoming President will be available at the company's website, www.skf.com, latest by 22 March 2021. Further, an address from the auditor will be available at the company's website.

Preconditions for participation

For the right to participate at the Annual General Meeting, shareholders must be recorded in the shareholders' register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB by Friday, 17 March 2021 and must notify its intention to participate to the company at the latest on 24 March 2021 by casting its postal vote in accordance with the instructions under the heading "Postal voting" below so that the postal voting is received by the company through Computershare AB no later than 24 March 2021. Shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of a trustee must have the shares registered temporarily in their own name in order to take part in the Annual General Meeting. Any such re-registration for the purpose of establishing voting rights made by the trustee latest by 19 March 2021 are taken into account in the production of the share register. This means that the shareholder should give notice of his/her wish to be included in the shareholders' register to the trustee well in advance, in accordance with the trustee's procedures.

