 

ESI Group Appoints Mike Salari to Corporate Chief Operating Officer - Revenue Generation

ESI Group (Paris:ESI), a global player in virtual prototyping for industries is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Salari as Corporate Chief Operating Officer (C-COO) Revenue Generation. Mike will continue to report to the Group CEO, Cristel de Rouvray.

Revenue Generation is a newly formed family of functions with focus on customer-centric business execution to ensure accountability and commitment on the Group’s performance. Mike will be leading this activity generating a sustainable growth plan with current and future clients across globe.

Mike Salari joined ESI Group in 2008 when ESI acquired Mindware, an engineering services company he founded and operated from Detroit, USA and Pune, India. After contributing to its successful integration at ESI, including the creation of a now thriving business unit in India, Mike went on to hold a variety of roles, spanning integration of new business, business development, general management and coordinating global processes. Mike Salari started his career in virtual engineering in the early 1990s. Since then, he has been working closely with OEMs and their suppliers in various industries to develop and implement simulation based innovative solutions to improve product design and development. He was one of the partners and VP of Operations at ICEM CFD Engineering, when the company was acquired by ANSYS in 2000.

“Mike has been a determined supporter of ESI Group’s transformation. He tirelessly worked to help others understand that our differentiation lies in outcome-focused solutions, combining services and licenses to deliver mission critical value to our customers, and evolving our business model to be able to leverage our global resources. His commitment and enthusiasm extend to his remarkable “multiplier” managerial style: he has encouraged countless ESI employees to take on broader roles and become ESI entrepreneurs, blazing new trails for our company”, declares Cristel de Rouvray, CEO at ESI Group.

Mike Salari holds a Bachelor and Master’s Degree of Science in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Oklahoma.

About ESI Group
 Founded in 1973, ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping solutions and a global enabler of industrial transformation. Thanks to the company’s unique know-how in the physics of materials, it has developed and refined, over the last 45 years, advanced simulation capabilities. Having identified gaps in the traditional approach to Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), ESI has introduced a holistic methodology centered on industrial productivity and product performance throughout its entire lifecycle, i.e. Product Performance Lifecycle, from engineering to manufacturing and in operation. Present in more than 20 countries, and in major industrial sectors, ESI employs 1200 high level specialists around the world and reported 2020 sales of €132.6 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.
09.02.21
ESI Group: 2020 Sales: Resilient, in Line With Group’s Expectations
08.02.21
ESI Group announces governance evolution
05.02.21
ESI Group: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares
27.01.21
ESI Group Contributes to the Reforestation of the Planet by Planting 10,000 Trees by 2025