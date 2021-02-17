Adevinta ASA (ADE) – Mandatory notification of trade Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 17.02.2021, 08:34 | 59 | 0 | 0 17.02.2021, 08:34 | Primary insider in Schibsted ASA Atle Lessum, Head of Communications in Schibsted ASA, bought on 16 February 2021 38 shares in Adevinta ASA at a price of NOK 128.00 per share. After the transaction, Lessum holds 368 shares in Adevinta ASA.

Adevinta ASA is a 59.3% owned subsidiary of Schibsted ASA.



Oslo, 17 February 2021

Adevinta ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

