 

Adevinta ASA (ADE) – Mandatory notification of trade

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 08:34  |  59   |   |   

Primary insider in Schibsted ASA Atle Lessum, Head of Communications in Schibsted ASA, bought on 16 February 2021 38 shares in Adevinta ASA at a price of NOK 128.00 per share. After the transaction, Lessum holds 368 shares in Adevinta ASA.

Adevinta ASA is a 59.3% owned subsidiary of Schibsted ASA.


Oslo, 17 February 2021

Adevinta ASA


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Diesen Artikel teilen
Seite 1 von 2
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adevinta ASA (ADE) – Mandatory notification of trade Primary insider in Schibsted ASA Atle Lessum, Head of Communications in Schibsted ASA, bought on 16 February 2021 38 shares in Adevinta ASA at a price of NOK 128.00 per share. After the transaction, Lessum holds 368 shares in Adevinta ASA. Adevinta …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
Abacus Announces Appointment of CEO
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
ClearOne Advances Collaboration with Free COLLABORATE Space Messaging App Featuring World-Class ...
Avricore Health Partners With Avrok Laboratories to Offer Real-Time COVID-19 Screening for ...
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Proposed Acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group: Update from the UK Competition & Markets Authority
11.02.21
Adevinta reports solid performance despite a challenging environment in Q4
04.02.21
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Invitation to the presentation of the Q4 2020 results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.08.20
9
Adevinta - classified media