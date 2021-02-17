Adevinta ASA (ADE) – Mandatory notification of trade
Primary insider in Schibsted ASA Atle Lessum, Head of Communications in Schibsted ASA, bought on 16 February 2021 38 shares in Adevinta ASA at a price of NOK 128.00 per share. After the
transaction, Lessum holds 368 shares in Adevinta ASA.
Adevinta ASA is a 59.3% owned subsidiary of Schibsted ASA.
Oslo, 17 February 2021
Adevinta ASA
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
