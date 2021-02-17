 

Uponor Corporation - Manager's transactions Jyri Luomakoski

Uponor Corporation     Managers’ Transactions     17 February 2021     09:45 EET

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

 

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Luomakoski, Jyri

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Uponor Oyj

LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

 

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20210216132704_5

____________________________________________

 

Transaction date: 2021-02-15

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002158

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 9 Unit price: 18.13 EUR

(2): Volume: 333 Unit price: 18.06 EUR

(3): Volume: 253 Unit price: 18.06 EUR

 

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 595 Volume weighted average price: 18.06106 EUR

____________________________________________

 

Transaction date: 2021-02-15

Venue: LISZ

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002158

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 36,000 Unit price: 18.06 EUR

 

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 36,000 Volume weighted average price: 18.06 EUR

____________________________________________

 

Transaction date: 2021-02-15

Venue: TQEM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002158

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 291 Unit price: 18.09 EUR

(2): Volume: 128 Unit price: 18.08 EUR

(3): Volume: 352 Unit price: 18.08 EUR

(4): Volume: 8 Unit price: 18.08 EUR

(5): Volume: 287 Unit price: 18.08 EUR

(6): Volume: 139 Unit price: 18.08 EUR

(7): Volume: 248 Unit price: 18.08 EUR

(8): Volume: 242 Unit price: 18.08 EUR

(9): Volume: 234 Unit price: 18.1 EUR

(10): Volume: 234 Unit price: 18.1 EUR

(11): Volume: 244 Unit price: 18.12 EUR

(12): Volume: 4 Unit price: 18.11 EUR

(13): Volume: 13 Unit price: 18.11 EUR

(14): Volume: 154 Unit price: 18.11 EUR

(15): Volume: 21 Unit price: 18.11 EUR

(16): Volume: 4 Unit price: 18.11 EUR

(17): Volume: 138 Unit price: 18.12 EUR

(18): Volume: 32 Unit price: 18.12 EUR

(19): Volume: 219 Unit price: 18.13 EUR

(20): Volume: 222 Unit price: 18.13 EUR

(21): Volume: 147 Unit price: 18.13 EUR

(22): Volume: 217 Unit price: 18.12 EUR

(23): Volume: 263 Unit price: 18.14 EUR

(24): Volume: 307 Unit price: 18.14 EUR

(25): Volume: 190 Unit price: 18.14 EUR

(26): Volume: 209 Unit price: 18.14 EUR

(27): Volume: 163 Unit price: 18.13 EUR

(28): Volume: 138 Unit price: 18.13 EUR

(29): Volume: 213 Unit price: 18.13 EUR

(30): Volume: 1,545 Unit price: 18.13 EUR

(31): Volume: 186 Unit price: 18.13 EUR

(32): Volume: 199 Unit price: 18.11 EUR

(33): Volume: 1 Unit price: 18.12 EUR

(34): Volume: 1 Unit price: 18.12 EUR

(35): Volume: 182 Unit price: 18.12 EUR

(36): Volume: 3 Unit price: 18.12 EUR

(37): Volume: 13 Unit price: 18.12 EUR

(38): Volume: 259 Unit price: 18.07 EUR

(39): Volume: 595 Unit price: 18.09 EUR

(40): Volume: 236 Unit price: 18.06 EUR

 

Aggregated transactions

(40): Volume: 8,281 Volume weighted average price: 18.11089 EUR

____________________________________________

 

Transaction date: 2021-02-15

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002158

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 67 Unit price: 18.04 EUR

(2): Volume: 57 Unit price: 18.04 EUR

 

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 124 Volume weighted average price: 18.04 EUR


Uponor Corporation


Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081


DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.investors.uponor.com


Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,700 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2020, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com




