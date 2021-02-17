 

Sensorion A Chardan Top Pick for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) (Paris:ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announces the US healthcare investment bank Chardan decision to make Sensorion one of its top picks for 2021, calling the company “2021’s hidden gem in gene therapy”.

It raised its target price to €7, following the announcement of a third gene therapy collaboration with Pasteur Institut targeting important pediatric and adult deafness segments (target gene GJB2).

Chardan initiated coverage of Sensorion in June 2020 with a recommended purchase price of €2.00, which was raised to €5.00 in August, based on the company's potential to become a leader in the development of gene therapies for the treatment of hearing loss.

All reports on Sensorion prepared by analysts represent the views of those analysts and not necessarily those of Sensorion. Sensorion is not responsible for the content, accuracy, or timing of analyst reports. A copy of the full analyst note can be obtained directly from Chardan.

It is reminded that Chardan acted as Lead Manager in the €31m private placement completed on September 2020.

This information does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for securities in France, Europe, the US or any other country.

About Sensorion
 Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. In the second half of 2019, Sensorion launched two preclinical gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including Usher Type 1 and deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin. The Company is potentially uniquely placed, through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics, to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.
www.sensorion.com

Label: SENSORION
 ISIN: FR0012596468
 Mnemonic: ALSEN

Disclaimer
 This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the 2020 Half-Year financial report published on October 21, 2020 and available on our website and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.



