DGAP-Ad-hoc: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase EQS Group AG decides on 5 % capital increase 17-Feb-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST



Munich - 17 February 2021

Today, the Management Board of EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) decided with the approval of its Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital against cash contributions and by partially using the 2020 authorised capital, however without subscription rights for existing shareholders. The funds to be received will be used for financing the company's growth in the field of corporate compliance.

The company plans to issue about 357,361 new shares and will thus increase its share capital to up to EUR 7,882,251 which would be an increase by about 5 %. These new shares should be eligible for profit participation from 01 January 2021 and will be available exclusively to institutional investors under private placements through a placement process. The Management Board will determine the placement price which should probably not be significantly below the stock price after the completion of the process.

The expected net proceeds should predominantly be used for growth financing in the field of corporate compliance. Given the approaching date for a mandatory introduction of a whistle-blower system by companies active in the European Union at the end of 2021, it is planned to increase the marketing and sales spending in the upcoming quarters to get in an optimum position for customer acquisition. EQS Group AG prepared a preliminary investment plan for that purpose. Additionally further acquisitions are planned to strengthen its corporate compliance business.