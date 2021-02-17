SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global next-generation sequencing data analysis market size is expected to reach USD 1.72 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 15.02%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Key drivers contributing to market expansion include the growing adoption of sequencing platforms for clinical diagnosis because of a significant reduction in the cost of installation. The easy availability of genomic and proteomic data is also expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in this market during the forecast period.