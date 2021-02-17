Next-Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market Size Worth $1.72 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global next-generation sequencing data analysis market size is expected to reach USD 1.72 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 15.02%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Key drivers contributing to market expansion include the growing adoption of sequencing platforms for clinical diagnosis because of a significant reduction in the cost of installation. The easy availability of genomic and proteomic data is also expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in this market during the forecast period.
Key suggestions from the report:
- Services dominated the products segment in 2020 and will retain the leading position growing at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period
- Although NGS is advantageous in terms of affordability and speed, many research entities are unable to adopt it owing to a lack of sufficient computational infrastructure and skilled professionals to analyze the generated information
- Therefore, institutions that lack provision for data interpretation, analysis, and management adopt platforms & services offered by other companies in the market
- Tertiary analysis occupied a major portion of the revenue generated by the workflow segment as it accounts for the most complex and important step of Next-Generation Sequencing, which is directly linked with the interpretation of results
- In-house mode dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period
- However, the outsourced mode is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the time and cost benefits associated with this mode and the presence of key players offering data analysis services
- The short-read sequencing segment led the global market in 2020 due to the wide adoption of these techniques as they are inexpensive and can work with fragment DNA along with the availability of several tools and algorithms
- The academic research end-use segment generated the largest revenue in 2020; however, clinical research is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2028
- North America dominated the global market in 2020 owing to the launch of large-scale genome sequencing projects and the rise in demand for personalized medicine
Read 189 page research report with ToC on "Next-Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Workflow, By Mode, By Read Length, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-data-analysis-market
0 Kommentare