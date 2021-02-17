Not intended for direct or indirect distribution, publication or transfer, in whole or in part, within or to the United States of America, Canada, Japan or any other legal system in which such distribution, publication or transfer would be unlawful.

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG proposes capital increase and convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting 17-Feb-2021 / 09:44 CET/CEST



Schrobenhausen, Germany - The Management Board of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005168108) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to call an Extraordinary General Meeting at short notice and to propose a resolution regarding a regular capital increase to the General Meeting.

As part of the proposed capital increase, the company's share capital is to be increased from its current value of EUR 80,301,417.61, divided into 18,844,066 no-nominal-value shares, by up to EUR 30,885,149.15 against uniform mixed cash and/or non-cash capital increase by the issue of up to 7,247,715 new no-nominal-value shares in the form of ordinary shares (with voting rights). The shareholders are to be granted the statutory subscription rights in this context. On the part of the existing shareholders, both the Bauer family (which currently holds 43.81% of shares and voting rights jointly) and Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH (which currently holds 19.84% of shares and voting rights) have expressed their interest in participating in the capital increase to a significant extent.

The Extraordinary General Meeting is planned for March 31, 2021. The company will publish a corresponding convening announcement without delay. The plan is to conduct this General Meeting virtually pursuant to the specifications of the COVID-19 legislation.

With this capital increase, BAUER Aktiengesellschaft would like to reinforce its equity basis and further improve the balance sheet ratios. Due to a significant loss in the 2019 financial year (EUR -36.6 million) and as a result of the 2020 financial year, which was marked by the coronavirus pandemic and finished in line with the latest forecast for the earnings after taxes, based on the currently available information - significantly better than in the previous year and better than EUR -20 million - the equity ratio has decreased.