SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mHealth market size is expected to reach USD 166.2 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing penetration of smartphones & internet connectivity, rising adoption of mHealth platforms and technologies by patients and physicians, and supportive government initiatives are among the key factors driving the market growth. Rising demand for preventive healthcare and increasing funding for the mHealth startups are also projected to propel the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

mHealth apps segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to increased penetration of smartphones & the internet and high awareness levels about mobile health applications among healthcare professionals

The segment will expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the growing adoption and visibility of such apps to create affirmative health outcomes along with the rising preference for mobile apps by healthcare professionals and patients

The monitoring services segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to increased incidence of chronic diseases and demand for remote monitoring systems in post-acute care and independent aging solutions

Increased number of market players investing in mHealth services for patient monitoring is also expected to propel the segment

Monitoring services primarily involve the observation of diseases, health conditions, or other critical medical parameters for a defined time

Read 118 page research report with ToC on "mHealth Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (mHealth Apps, Wearables), By Services (Diagnosis, Monitoring), By Participants (Mobile Operators, Content Players), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/mhealth-market

In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic has led to increased utilization of mHealth technologies due to increased adoption of remote patient monitoring and diagnosis & analysis of patient data. For instance, according to data published by Statista, the number of medical apps downloaded during the peak months of the pandemic as compared to the number of downloads in January 2020 demonstrated a considerable spike. In India, in particular, there was around a 90% increase in the medical apps' downloads during the peak months of the pandemic.