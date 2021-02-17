 

DGAP-News Willkie advised Time Manufacturing on the acquisition of Ruthmann Group

Willkie advised Time Manufacturing on the acquisition of Ruthmann Group

17.02.2021 / 10:00
Time Manufacturing Completes Acquisition of the Ruthmann Group  
Willkie represented Time Manufacturing, a portfolio company of the Sterling Group, in the acquisition of the Ruthmann Group, a manufacturer of aerial work platforms in Germany and Italy.  
On February 12, 2021, Willkie client Time Manufacturing Company, a portfolio company of the Sterling Group, closed its acquisition of the Ruthmann Group, a manufacturer of aerial work platforms in Germany and Italy. The transaction was announced on January 6, 2021.  
Headquartered in Gescher-Hochmoor, Germany, the Ruthmann Group has a long history of manufacturing high-quality, truck-mounted aerial work platforms in Europe, going to market under the brands Ruthmann, Steiger, Ecoline, and Bluelift.  
Time Manufacturing is a global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of aerial lifts primarily for the electric utility, telecommunications, infrastructure, and forestry sectors. Time Manufacturing goes to market via several brands, including the Versalift line of aerial lifts and digger derricks, the Aspen Aerials line of under-bridge inspection units, and the BrandFX line of fiberglass truck bodies.  
The Sterling Group is a Houston-based, middle market private equity firm that targets controlling interests in basic manufacturing, distribution and industrial services companies.  
The multi-disciplinary, cross-border Willkie deal team was led by M&A partners Bruce Herzog (Corporate, Houston/New York) and Dr. Markus Lauer (Corporate, Frankfurt), and partners in number of areas of specialization including Hillel Jacobson (Tax, New York), William Rooney (Antitrust, New York), Dr. Patrick Meiisel (Tax, Frankfurt), Dr. Maximilian Schwab (Corporate, Frankfurt), Dr. Kamyar Abrar (Antitrust, Frankfurt), Jeffrey Clancy (Insurance, New York), counsel Jonathan Konoff (Antitrust, New York), Jacob Kleinman (Corporate, New York), Dr. Moritz Stuart Vettermann (Real Estate, Frankfurt), Wulf Kring (Tax, Frankfurt) and Matthias Toecke (Finance, Frankfurt); associates Dr. Andreas Sandberger (Corporate, Frankfurt), Ilie Manole (Corporate, Frankfurt), Ian Morganelli (Corporate, New York), Dr. Nadine Kramer (HR, Frankfurt), Yaniv Maman (Tax, New York), Anna Laura Pettoello (Corporate, Milan), Marella Lavarone (Finance, Milan), Philip Thürmer (Real Estate, Frankfurt), Fabian Peitzmeier (Corporate, Frankfurt) and Aurel Hille (Antitrust, Frankfurt); and law clerk Martin Reichert (Corporate, Frankfurt).  
Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is an international law firm of approximately 750 attorneys with offices in New York, Washington, Houston, Palo Alto, San Francisco, Chicago, Paris, London, Frankfurt, Brussels, Milan and Rome. The Firm is headquartered in New York City at 787 Seventh Avenue, Tel.: 001 212 728 8000.  
Frankfurt am Main, February 16, 2021  

