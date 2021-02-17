 

Result of Riksbank´s purchases of Commercial Paper

Auction Auction results
Auction date 2021-02-17
Settlement date 2021-02-19
Credit rating class 1
Term 3m
Fixed purchase rate, % 0.3
Total bid amount, SEK mln 0
Accepted volume, SEK mln 0
Percentage alloted, % 0
Number of bids 0


Auction Auction results
Auction date 2021-02-17
Settlement date 2021-02-19
Credit rating class 1
Term 6m
Fixed purchase rate, % 0.4
Total bid amount, SEK mln 0
Accepted volume, SEK mln 0
Percentage alloted, % 0
Number of bids 0


Auction Auction results
Auction date 2021-02-17
Settlement date 2021-02-19
Credit rating class 2
Term 3m
Fixed purchase rate, % 0.6
Total bid amount, SEK mln 0
Accepted volume, SEK mln 0
Percentage alloted, % 0
Number of bids 0


Auction Auction results
Auction date 2021-02-17
Settlement date 2021-02-19
Credit rating class 2
Term 6m
Fixed purchase rate, % 0.7
Total bid amount, SEK mln 0
Accepted volume, SEK mln 0
Percentage alloted, % 0
Number of bids 0



