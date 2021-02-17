Result of the auction of 0.00 per cent DGB 2031 and 0.25 per cent DGB 2052
Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
|Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
|Cut-off price
|Pro rata
|Yield
|99 24102 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2031
|2,380
|1,460
|101.21
|100 %
|-0.11 % p.a.
|99 24029 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2052
|2,850
|2,120
|98.51
|100 %
|0.30 % p.a.
|Total
|5,230
|3,580
Settlement: 19 February 2021
