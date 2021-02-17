Result of the auction of 0.00 per cent DGB 2031 and 0.25 per cent DGB 2052

Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:

Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below: ISINBid mill. DKK (nominal)Sale mill.DKK (nominal)Cut-off pricePro rataYield99 24102 DGB 0.00% 15/11/20312,3801,460101.21100 %-0.11 % p.a.99 24029 DGB 0.25% …



