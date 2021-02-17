 

Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market Size Worth $404.66 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 10:35  |  43   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The global complementary and alternative medicine market size is expected to reach USD 404.66 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.03% from 2021 to 2028. The market has witnessed a significant expansion in its consumer base in recent years owing to the benefits and philosophies that have the potential to attract customers.

The core philosophies of alternative medicine practices and complementary therapies include high preference to natural products as compared to synthetic ones, avoiding implementation of quick-fix type therapies, ensuring sufficient duration is given for healing, the onset of any illness is attributed to body-imbalance, the body has the ability to heal itself, the whole patient has to be treated and not just a specific diseased body part, and gentle therapies have to be administered before the harsh ones.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • By intervention, traditional alternative medicine or botanicals dominated the market with a share of 38.48% in 2020. Botanicals are among the prominent forms of alternative treatment practices, inclusive of natural and herbal treatment supplements, coupled with therapeutic interventions, incorporating herbs, oils, and other curative supplements
  • In the body healing intervention segment, yoga held the largest share of 36.27% in 2020. In the mind healing segment, hypnotherapy is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 22.44% from 2021 to 2028
  • Europe held the largest share of 33.35% in 2020 owing to the extended research efforts targeted toward bringing CAM practices to the mainstream medicine
  • The Middle East and Africa is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 24.78% from 2021 to 2028
  • Based on distribution method, distance correspondence and e-sales are expected to witness significant lucrative opportunities in the near future, particularly attributed to the lockdown and social distancing implications associated with the recent pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe

Read 140 page research report with ToC on "Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Intervention (Botanicals, Mind Healing, Body Healing, External Energy, Sensory Healing), By Distribution Method, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/complementary-alternative-medicine-market

