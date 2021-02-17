 

Lleida.net exceeds 3,000 shareholders

MADRID, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) (EPA: ALLLN) has reached the number of 3,000 shareholders, according to official market data.

Specifically, the listed corporation, based in Spain, has a roll of 3,018 investors. This represents an increase of 20 per cent compared to September 2020.

The main stockholder of the company continues to be its CEO and founder, Sisco Sapena, whose stake amounts to 37.71 per cent of the capital of the business, a European leader in the e-signature and e-notification industry. The bulk of investors of the company, which has a market cap of over ninety million euros, are retail investors, who own stocks through the Madrid, Paris and New York markets.

"We continue to add new shareholders to the company, and to attract those who want to support the growth of European technology companies working around the world," Sisco Sapena, who founded the company in 1995, explained.Lleida.net is the leading European company in the industry of certified electronic contracting and notification.

It holds more than 200 patents in e-procurement and e-notification, granted by more than 50 countries on five continents, and its intellectual property portfolio is one of the largest in the industry worldwide.

Currently, more than 75 countries recognise the legal validity of its electronic methods as a means of certifying legal notices in procurement processes.

The company recorded sales of €16.42 million in 2020, 20 per cent more than in 2019.This advance in the company's turnover was mainly a consequence of the boom in its Software as a Service (SaaS) line, which recorded an increase of €2.11 million, or 59 per cent, to €5.69 million.

The company is listed on the OTCQX index in New York, BME Growth in Madrid and Euronext Growth in Paris.

Contacts:
The Paloma Project,
Media,
rpl@thepalomaproject.com,
+356 7946 7486,
https://Lleida.net



