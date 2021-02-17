FREE NOW joins The Climate Pledge (Ireland version)

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

FREE NOW joins The Climate Pledge (https://www.theclimatepledge.com/) , acommitment co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism to achieve net-zero carbonemissions by 2040 - a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement's goal of 2050. FREENOW is committed to reaching Net-Zero even earlier: the tech company will target100% zero emission rides by 2030 in all key European markets. In Ireland, thispledge commitment builds on FREE NOW Ireland's sustainability agenda and recentannouncements - including its launch of Eco booking vehicle options forcustomers in Ireland, and a EUR6m investment in EV chargers for taxi driverslast month.The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early andbe net-zero carbon by 2040, was founded in 2019 by the global retail company,Amazon, and Global Optimism, an enterprise that focuses on social andenvironmental change. More than 30 companies joined the Pledge in 2020, sendingan important signal that there will be rapid growth in demand for products andservices that help reduce carbon emissions.FREE NOW introduced its Move To Net-Zero Initiative in January 2021 whichincludes at least 100% zero emission rides by 2030 in all of its Europeanmarkets, as well as immediate carbon-neutrality through offsetting .Niall Carson, Country Manager Ireland at FREE NOW said, "In Ireland, we arecommitted to facilitating and encouraging citizens to choose moreenvironmentally-friendly transport options. Last year, we launched our "Eco"booking option enabling customers to choose electric or hybrid taxis, and lastmonth we announced a EUR6million investment in home EV chargers for our taxidrivers."Building a sustainable transport system is a key component in delivering a moresustainable future overall for people in Ireland. Playing our part in this is akey priority for FREE NOW - from electrification of our taxi fleet to expandingour footprint in the micro-mobility space. We will continue to support theGovernment's efforts to reduce carbon emissions and welcome recent announcementsconcerning the (eSPSV) Grant Scheme and legislation of e-scooters and e-bicyclesas part of the national agenda."Commenting on the announcement, Marc Berg, FREE NOW CEO said, "We are thrilled