 

FREE NOW joins The Climate Pledge (Ireland version)

Dublin (ots) - Europe's leading multi-mobility platform takes another step to
commit to its Net-Zero Initiative and signs The Climate Pledge, a commitment
co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism

Climate Pledge Commitment part of FREE NOW Ireland's growing sustainability
agenda in line with recent launch of Eco booking options for customers & EUR6m
investment in EV chargers for FREE NOW taxi drivers

FREE NOW joins The Climate Pledge (https://www.theclimatepledge.com/) , a
commitment co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism to achieve net-zero carbon
emissions by 2040 - a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement's goal of 2050. FREE
NOW is committed to reaching Net-Zero even earlier: the tech company will target
100% zero emission rides by 2030 in all key European markets. In Ireland, this
pledge commitment builds on FREE NOW Ireland's sustainability agenda and recent
announcements - including its launch of Eco booking vehicle options for
customers in Ireland, and a EUR6m investment in EV chargers for taxi drivers
last month.

The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and
be net-zero carbon by 2040, was founded in 2019 by the global retail company,
Amazon, and Global Optimism, an enterprise that focuses on social and
environmental change. More than 30 companies joined the Pledge in 2020, sending
an important signal that there will be rapid growth in demand for products and
services that help reduce carbon emissions.

FREE NOW introduced its Move To Net-Zero Initiative in January 2021 which
includes at least 100% zero emission rides by 2030 in all of its European
markets, as well as immediate carbon-neutrality through offsetting .

Niall Carson, Country Manager Ireland at FREE NOW said, "In Ireland, we are
committed to facilitating and encouraging citizens to choose more
environmentally-friendly transport options. Last year, we launched our "Eco"
booking option enabling customers to choose electric or hybrid taxis, and last
month we announced a EUR6million investment in home EV chargers for our taxi
drivers.

"Building a sustainable transport system is a key component in delivering a more
sustainable future overall for people in Ireland. Playing our part in this is a
key priority for FREE NOW - from electrification of our taxi fleet to expanding
our footprint in the micro-mobility space. We will continue to support the
Government's efforts to reduce carbon emissions and welcome recent announcements
concerning the (eSPSV) Grant Scheme and legislation of e-scooters and e-bicycles
as part of the national agenda."

Commenting on the announcement, Marc Berg, FREE NOW CEO said, "We are thrilled
