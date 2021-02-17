 

FREE NOW joins The Climate Pledge (UK version)

London (ots) - Europe's leading multi-mobility platform takes another step to
commit to its Net-Zero Initiative and signs The Climate Pledge, a commitment
co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism

FREE NOW today joins The Climate Pledge (https://www.theclimatepledge.com/) , a
commitment co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism, an enterprise that focuses
on social and environmental change, to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040
- a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement's goal of 2050. FREE NOW joins more than
30 companies in signing the pledge, sending an important signal that there will
be rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbon
emissions.

The announcement comes shortly after FREE NOW's own green targets were announced
this January (https://free-now.com/uk/green-pledge/) , where FREE NOW UK pledged
that all vehicles on the app in the UK will be zero-emission capable by 2025,
including all taxis by 2024. Across Europe, 100% of trips will be zero emission
by 2030 in all key European cities.

Mariusz Zabrocki, General Manager at FREE NOW UK said: "We are pleased to be
joining other sustainability-minded companies with The Climate Pledge. Earlier
this year we outlined our ambitious targets in the UK, where all vehicles on the
app in the UK will be zero-emission capable by 2025, including all taxis by
2024, and we are already making good progress. We are committed to doing our bit
to reduce emissions and make it easier for people to order more environmentally
friendly taxis and private hire vehicles."

"As the U.S. takes an important step forward in the fight against climate change
by officially rejoining the Paris Agreement this week, I am excited to welcome
20 new companies to The Climate Pledge who want to go even faster," said Jeff
Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. "Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019 to
encourage companies to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years early,
and we're seeing incredible momentum behind the pledge with 53 companies from 18
industries across 12 countries already joining. Together, we can use our
collective scale to help decarbonize the economy and preserve Earth for future
generations."

Signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to:

- Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis

- Implement decarbonisation strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through
real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements,
renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination
strategies

- Neutralise any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real,
permanent, and socially-beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon
emissions by 2040 - a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement's goal of 2050.

FREE NOW aims to reach the goals of the The Climate Pledge by 2030, 20 years
ahead of the Paris Agreement, and become the first mobility platform in Europe
to be Net-Zero across all of its European markets.

Notes to Editors

More information about FREE NOW's Move To Net-Zero:
https://free-now.com/about-us/sustainability/

More information about The Climate Pledge: http://www.theclimatepledge.com .

About FREE NOW

FREE NOW is the multi-service mobility joint venture backed by BMW Group and
Daimler AG. Next to ride hailing, FREE NOW also offers micro-mobility services
such as e-scooters, e-bikes, e-vespas as well as car sharing. It consists of the
services FREE NOW (10 European markets) and ?eat (5 Latin American and 1
European market). Summed up, those services currently attract 50 million users
in 16 markets and more than 150 cities. FREE NOW is therefore the biggest
multi-service mobility provider in Europe and the fastest-growing ride-hailer in
Latin America.

FREE NOW works with various third party providers to offer their customers an
even wider range of options to get from A to B. In total, around 2,000 employees
in around 35 offices work for the services of FREE NOW, which is led by CEO Marc
Berg.

In the UK, FREE NOW works with black cab and PHV drivers in London, with the
largest electric fleet in Europe. The black cab service is available in London,
Manchester, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Brighton, Reading, Oxford, Derby and
Leicester. The FREE NOW brand is not just about getting from A to B, it is about
switching off and freeing your mind while we take care of the journey. Mariusz
Zabrocki is the UK General Manager at FREE NOW.

