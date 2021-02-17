FREE NOW joins The Climate Pledge (UK version) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 17.02.2021, 11:15 | 57 | 0 | 0 17.02.2021, 11:15 |

commit to its Net-Zero Initiative and signs The Climate Pledge, a commitment

co-founded by



FREE NOW today joins The Climate Pledge (https://www.theclimatepledge.com/) , a

commitment co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism, an enterprise that focuses

on social and environmental change, to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040

- a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement's goal of 2050. FREE NOW joins more than

30 companies in signing the pledge, sending an important signal that there will

be rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbon

emissions.



London (ots) - Europe's leading multi-mobility platform takes another step tocommit to its Net-Zero Initiative and signs The Climate Pledge, a commitmentco-founded by Amazon and Global OptimismFREE NOW today joins The Climate Pledge (https://www.theclimatepledge.com/) , acommitment co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism, an enterprise that focuseson social and environmental change, to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040- a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement's goal of 2050. FREE NOW joins more than30 companies in signing the pledge, sending an important signal that there willbe rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbonemissions.

this January (https://free-now.com/uk/green-pledge/) , where FREE NOW UK pledged

that all vehicles on the app in the UK will be zero-emission capable by 2025,

including all taxis by 2024. Across Europe, 100% of trips will be zero emission

by 2030 in all key European cities.



Mariusz Zabrocki, General Manager at FREE NOW UK said: "We are pleased to be

joining other sustainability-minded companies with The Climate Pledge. Earlier

this year we outlined our ambitious targets in the UK, where all vehicles on the

app in the UK will be zero-emission capable by 2025, including all taxis by

2024, and we are already making good progress. We are committed to doing our bit

to reduce emissions and make it easier for people to order more environmentally

friendly taxis and private hire vehicles."



"As the U.S. takes an important step forward in the fight against climate change

by officially rejoining the Paris Agreement this week, I am excited to welcome

20 new companies to The Climate Pledge who want to go even faster," said Jeff

Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. "Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019 to

encourage companies to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years early,

and we're seeing incredible momentum behind the pledge with 53 companies from 18

industries across 12 countries already joining. Together, we can use our

collective scale to help decarbonize the economy and preserve Earth for future

generations."



Signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to:



- Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis



- Implement decarbonisation strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through

real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements,

renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination

strategies



- Neutralise any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real,

permanent, and socially-beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon

emissions by 2040 - a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement's goal of 2050.



FREE NOW aims to reach the goals of the The Climate Pledge by 2030, 20 years

ahead of the Paris Agreement, and become the first mobility platform in Europe

to be Net-Zero across all of its European markets.



Notes to Editors



More information about FREE NOW's Move To Net-Zero:

https://free-now.com/about-us/sustainability/



More information about The Climate Pledge: http://www.theclimatepledge.com .



About FREE NOW



FREE NOW is the multi-service mobility joint venture backed by BMW Group and



such as e-scooters, e-bikes, e-vespas as well as car sharing. It consists of the

services FREE NOW (10 European markets) and ?eat (5 Latin American and 1

European market). Summed up, those services currently attract 50 million users

in 16 markets and more than 150 cities. FREE NOW is therefore the biggest

multi-service mobility provider in Europe and the fastest-growing ride-hailer in

Latin America.



FREE NOW works with various third party providers to offer their customers an

even wider range of options to get from A to B. In total, around 2,000 employees

in around 35 offices work for the services of FREE NOW, which is led by CEO Marc

Berg.



In the UK, FREE NOW works with black cab and PHV drivers in London, with the

largest electric fleet in Europe. The black cab service is available in London,

Manchester, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Brighton, Reading, Oxford, Derby and

Leicester. The FREE NOW brand is not just about getting from A to B, it is about

switching off and freeing your mind while we take care of the journey. Mariusz

Zabrocki is the UK General Manager at FREE NOW.



Press Contact:



mailto:freenow@wcommunications.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135702/4840461

OTS: FREE NOW





The announcement comes shortly after FREE NOW's own green targets were announcedthis January (https://free-now.com/uk/green-pledge/) , where FREE NOW UK pledgedthat all vehicles on the app in the UK will be zero-emission capable by 2025,including all taxis by 2024. Across Europe, 100% of trips will be zero emissionby 2030 in all key European cities.Mariusz Zabrocki, General Manager at FREE NOW UK said: "We are pleased to bejoining other sustainability-minded companies with The Climate Pledge. Earlierthis year we outlined our ambitious targets in the UK, where all vehicles on theapp in the UK will be zero-emission capable by 2025, including all taxis by2024, and we are already making good progress. We are committed to doing our bitto reduce emissions and make it easier for people to order more environmentallyfriendly taxis and private hire vehicles.""As the U.S. takes an important step forward in the fight against climate changeby officially rejoining the Paris Agreement this week, I am excited to welcome20 new companies to The Climate Pledge who want to go even faster," said JeffBezos, Amazon founder and CEO. "Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019 toencourage companies to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years early,and we're seeing incredible momentum behind the pledge with 53 companies from 18industries across 12 countries already joining. Together, we can use ourcollective scale to help decarbonize the economy and preserve Earth for futuregenerations."Signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to:- Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis- Implement decarbonisation strategies in line with the Paris Agreement throughreal business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements,renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission eliminationstrategies- Neutralise any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real,permanent, and socially-beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbonemissions by 2040 - a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement's goal of 2050.FREE NOW aims to reach the goals of the The Climate Pledge by 2030, 20 yearsahead of the Paris Agreement, and become the first mobility platform in Europeto be Net-Zero across all of its European markets.Notes to EditorsMore information about FREE NOW's Move To Net-Zero:https://free-now.com/about-us/sustainability/More information about The Climate Pledge: http://www.theclimatepledge.com .About FREE NOWFREE NOW is the multi-service mobility joint venture backed by BMW Group and Daimler AG. Next to ride hailing, FREE NOW also offers micro-mobility servicessuch as e-scooters, e-bikes, e-vespas as well as car sharing. It consists of theservices FREE NOW (10 European markets) and ?eat (5 Latin American and 1European market). Summed up, those services currently attract 50 million usersin 16 markets and more than 150 cities. FREE NOW is therefore the biggestmulti-service mobility provider in Europe and the fastest-growing ride-hailer inLatin America.FREE NOW works with various third party providers to offer their customers aneven wider range of options to get from A to B. In total, around 2,000 employeesin around 35 offices work for the services of FREE NOW, which is led by CEO MarcBerg.In the UK, FREE NOW works with black cab and PHV drivers in London, with thelargest electric fleet in Europe. The black cab service is available in London,Manchester, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Brighton, Reading, Oxford, Derby andLeicester. The FREE NOW brand is not just about getting from A to B, it is aboutswitching off and freeing your mind while we take care of the journey. MariuszZabrocki is the UK General Manager at FREE NOW.Press Contact:mailto:freenow@wcommunications.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135702/4840461OTS: FREE NOW Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer