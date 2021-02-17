McLaren unveils all-new, next-generation High-Performance Hybrid supercar - the McLaren Artura

McLaren Automotive, the British creator of luxury, high-performance supercars, has revealed the long-anticipated McLaren Artura today, marking the beginning of both a new chapter for the pioneering luxury supercar company and a new era in supercar technology and performance.

Underpinned by the McLaren philosophy of super-lightweight engineering, the Artura is a distillation of every attribute inherent in a McLaren, combined with faster throttle response, lower emissions and ability to run in pure EV mode, thanks to its ground-breaking electrified powertrain.

"We are proud and honoured to showcase the all-new McLaren Artura in the Kingdom of Bahrain and on the day of its global debut. This revolutionary High-Performance Hybrid supercar marks a beginning of a new era for both McLaren Automotive and the wider supercar segment. Every drop of our engineering expertise gained across more than 50 years of racing has been poured into the Artura, to deliver a combination of breath-taking performance, driver engagement and dynamic excellence, which our brand is so renowned for. I am confident that this extraordinary creation will appeal to both our existing and new customers in the Middle East region."

Brett Soso, Managing Director – Europe, Middle East & Africa, McLaren Automotive Ltd.

The McLaren Artura is the first model built on the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), which sets new standards for advanced and flexible chassis design and has been optimised for hybrid applications through bespoke battery compartment, domain-based ethernet electrical architecture, as well as electrical air-conditioning. The new platform compliments a wealth of additional weight-reduction measures, resulting in class-leading lightest dry weight of 1,395kg*, and a DIN kerb weight of 1,489kg*.