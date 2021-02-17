 

McLaren unveils all-new, next-generation High-Performance Hybrid supercar - the McLaren Artura

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 11:00  |  12   |   |   

MANAMA, Bahrain, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • McLaren's first-ever series-production High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) supercar makes its Middle East debut today
  • Next-generation supercar blends thrilling performance, driving dynamics and engagement with pure EV driving capability
  • First model built on all-new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) contributing to best-in-class kerb weight (DIN) of just 1,498kg*
  • Revolutionary twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine combined with E-motor and energy-dense battery pack, produces 680PS (671bhp) and 720 Nm (530lb ft)
  • Improved customer offering with standard three-year service plan, five-year vehicle warranty, six-year battery warranty, 10-year body warranty

McLaren Automotive, the British creator of luxury, high-performance supercars, has revealed the long-anticipated McLaren Artura today, marking the beginning of both a new chapter for the pioneering luxury supercar company and a new era in supercar technology and performance.

McLaren Artura

Underpinned by the McLaren philosophy of super-lightweight engineering, the Artura is a distillation of every attribute inherent in a McLaren, combined with faster throttle response, lower emissions and ability to run in pure EV mode, thanks to its ground-breaking electrified powertrain.

"We are proud and honoured to showcase the all-new McLaren Artura in the Kingdom of Bahrain and on the day of its global debut. This revolutionary High-Performance Hybrid supercar marks a beginning of a new era for both McLaren Automotive and the wider supercar segment. Every drop of our engineering expertise gained across more than 50 years of racing has been poured into the Artura, to deliver a combination of breath-taking performance, driver engagement and dynamic excellence, which our brand is so renowned for. I am confident that this extraordinary creation will appeal to both our existing and new customers in the Middle East region."

Brett Soso, Managing Director – Europe, Middle East & Africa, McLaren Automotive Ltd.

The McLaren Artura is the first model built on the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), which sets new standards for advanced and flexible chassis design and has been optimised for hybrid applications through bespoke battery compartment, domain-based ethernet electrical architecture, as well as electrical air-conditioning. The new platform compliments a wealth of additional weight-reduction measures, resulting in class-leading lightest dry weight of 1,395kg*, and a DIN kerb weight of 1,489kg*.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

McLaren unveils all-new, next-generation High-Performance Hybrid supercar - the McLaren Artura MANAMA, Bahrain, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - McLaren's first-ever series-production High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) supercar makes its Middle East debut today Next-generation supercar blends thrilling performance, driving dynamics and engagement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Baptist Health Federal Credit Union to deliver a robust digital banking experience with Finastra
Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) - Strong fourth quarter and record high full year results
LumiThera Announces Positive Interim Data in Visual and ERG Clinical Outcomes in the ELECTROLIGHT ...
Companies in Bio Filter Market Target Sustainable Land-Based Aquaculture, Global Valuation to Touch ...
Essential E-Learning Ecosystems Move to the Head of the Class
CGTN：What is China's role in global fight against COVID-19?
NFC reader IC manufacturer Panthronics seals global partnership agreement with RFID specialist ...
The Fourth Largest Slice of the Moon on Earth Hits Christie's Auction Block
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Gold Prices Fluctuate on Anticipated Government Initiatives
FinecoBank FY2020 results show that quality one-stop-solution works
Sputnik V authorized in 26 countries
Gas Sensors Market worth $1.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Effort to Improve Fuel Efficiency and Reduce Reduced Carbon Emissions Accelerate Global Vehicle ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods