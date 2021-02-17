 

Henrik Isaksen, Chairman of the Board, plans to step down at the coming Annual General Meeting

Company Announcement no. 78 – 2021
Copenhagen, February 17th, 2021

Founder and Chairman of the Board in GreenMobility Henrik Isaksen has today informed the Board of Directors, that he has chosen to resign from the Board of Directors at the company’s coming Annual General Meeting on April 22, 2021.

The Board of Directors proposes that Vice Chairman of the Board Tue Østergaard is elected as new Chairman following the Annual General Assembly. Tue Østergaard has served on the board for the past year, and as Vice Chairman for the past 6 months.

Commenting on his decision, Henrik Isaksen says: “As founder and chairman, I have felt responsible for ensuring that the company is in the best hands. It is my clear position that a continued successful growth path for GreenMobility demands a larger knowhow and insight into the capital markets. While I have found the timing right to step down from the Board of Directors, I will remain as a main shareholder in GreenMobility.”

Tue Østergaard says about GreenMobility’s potential and his own role: “GreenMobility is one of the companies in Denmark with the highest potential to help cities on a global scale with the green transition. GreenMobility’s business is perfectly positioned to become an industry leader, based on the realized results, position in the market and global trends. During the past year, I have gotten a much better understanding of the business and the market potential of the company. I look forward to unleashing the full growth potential of GreenMobility.”

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, VP Investor Relations
Tlf: +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility
GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per-minute, through minute packages or on a daily basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 950 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent and Helsinki. More than 110,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for car sharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

