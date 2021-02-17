 

Oyster Acquires Remote Work Training and Tools Company, Delocate

17.02.2021   

Brings on Delocate Founder, Rhys Black, as Head of Remote

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster, the HR platform for globally distributed companies, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Delocate, a UK-based remote work consultancy focused on helping companies operate and scale effectively as distributed organisations. Delocate Founder and CEO, Rhys Black, will join the Oyster team as Head of Remote. 

Oyster Logo

"We pride ourselves on being the most talent-centric platform on the market. The acquisition of Delocate is a sign of our commitment toward this," said Tony Jamous, CEO of Oyster. "Delocate's expertise enables us to help more talented people get access to the best careers, from anywhere in the world, as well as support our customers to become the most attractive remote employers possible."

In his new role as Head of Remote at Oyster, Black will work at the intersection of People and Operations to put the processes in place for Oyster to fulfil its commitment of becoming the best distributed company in the world, and act as a source of knowledge and inspiration for other companies on how to build thriving, productive distributed teams.

There are now massive opportunities for remote-centric companies to attract and retain great global talent, and for the SaaS companies that enable them. Oyster's category-defining SaaS HR platform supports the changing needs of HR in the new work-from-anywhere world by removing the need to deal with local payroll and employment complexity, speeding up traditional international hiring and onboarding, and providing robust benefits for employees and contractors alike—all from one SaaS platform. 

About Oyster

Oyster is the HR platform for globally distributed companies. It lets growing companies give valued international team members the experience they deserve, without the usual headaches or the expense. Oyster enables hiring anywhere in the world, with reliable, compliant payroll, and great local benefits and perks. Founded in 2019 by Tony Jamous and Jack Mardack, Oyster is itself a fully remote company with a diverse, globally-distributed team. Join us: http://oysterhr.com/careers.

Media contact:

Marie Domingo
Domingo Communications
marie@mariedomingo.com
650-888-5642

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156992/Oyster_Logo.jpg



