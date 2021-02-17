LINUS Digital Finance lays the foundation to scale up as a stock corporation and appoints Verena Mohaupt as Supervisory Board Chair and Christian Vollmann as Deputy Chair

- Supervisory Board Chair Verena Mohaupt, partner at a renowned private equity fund and Supervisory Board member at home24 and Pacifico Renewables Yield AG

- Other Supervisory Board members are business angel and tech entrepreneur Christian Vollmann (nebenan.de), attorney Jennifer Brenke (Leonhardt Rattunde) and venture capital expert Kristian Schmidt-Garve (MIG Verwaltungs AG)

- New structure to accelerate strategic growth and Europe-wide expansion



Berlin, 17 February 2021 -

LINUS Digital Finance becomes a stock corporation and appoints a Supervisory Board with four members. The adjustments to its structure and the addition of high calibre personnel allow the Berlin-based finance technology company to prepare itself for the rapid expansion of its business. The fintech company, founded in 2016, is the first German company to offer private individuals and small professional investors throughout the Eurozone direct, digital access to high-quality real estate investments through its proprietary finance platform. This allows LINUS to open up institutional investments in this asset class to a very large group of new investors formerly unable to access such lucrative opportunities.

Frederic Olbert, an investment banker previously with Goldman Sachs, joined LINUS to become its Chief Financial Officer. Together with founder and CEO David Neuhoff he will form the board of management of LINUS Digital Finance AG. Verena Mohaupt, an experienced member of numerous Supervisory Boards and a private equity investor, was appointed as Chair of the Supervisory Board. She will be joined by an interdisciplinary team comprising the business angel and tech entrepreneur Christian Vollmann (nebenan.de), the attorney Jennifer Brenke (Leonhardt Rattunde), and the venture capital investor Kristian Schmidt-Garve (MIG Verwaltungs AG).