 

Pretivm Lifts COVID-19 Travel Restrictions at Brucejack

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 12:00  |  44   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE: PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) announces that it has lifted travel restrictions at the Brucejack Mine that were implemented after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared (see news release dated February 10, 2021).

Travel restrictions were instituted as part of the Company’s COVID-19 protocols to protect the health and safety of our workforce and local communities while site wide testing was conducted, and the situation could be fully assessed. At the Brucejack Mine Camp 453 tests were conducted, and based on those results it was determined that the large majority of positive cases were restricted to a limited cluster.

Travel has now resumed with enhanced protocols and procedures that were developed in collaboration with local indigenous partners and BC Northern Health. These protocols include rigorous testing of all employees and contractors.

Throughout the outbreak, mine and mill production have continued. The Company is currently assessing the potential impact on operations and will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates as appropriate.

“We appreciate the patience and cooperation from the employees, contractors, indigenous partners, local communities and Northern Health as we continue to navigate this challenging situation,” said Jacques Perron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pretivm. “With the benefit of our new enhanced protocols, we will have better information to mitigate risks and work safely as we move forward.”

Currently, the Company is managing 21 cases of COVID-19 among employees and contractors at the Brucejack Mine. All are in isolation, remain in good health and have exhibited limited symptoms. In partnership with local health authority, BC Northern Health, contact tracing was undertaken to determine the potential for additional exposures. Close contacts, identified through the tracing process, have been notified and moved into isolation. Isolation protocols will remain in effect for the duration established by BC Northern Health, with regular monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brucejack Mine has operated continuously under the directives of authorities and all applicable orders issued by the Provincial Health Officer.

For more information on Pretivm’s approach to managing COVID-19, go to: https://www.pretivm.com/brucejack/Pretivms-COVID-19-Response/

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pretivm Lifts COVID-19 Travel Restrictions at Brucejack VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE: PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) announces that it has lifted travel restrictions at the Brucejack Mine that were implemented after a COVID-19 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Abacus Announces Appointment of CEO
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
Avricore Health Partners With Avrok Laboratories to Offer Real-Time COVID-19 Screening for ...
ClearOne Advances Collaboration with Free COLLABORATE Space Messaging App Featuring World-Class ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.02.21
Der Countdown läuft…: Endspurt zur Gold-Ressourcenschätzung! Aktie bricht aus! Hier ist was im Busch!
11.02.21
Pretivm Reports COVID-19 Outbreak at Brucejack, Temporarily Restricts Travel
08.02.21
Pretivm Provides COVID-19 Update at Brucejack
26.01.21
Hier ist alles möglich…: Mächtig Dampf auf dem Golden Triangle-Kessel! Dieses Unternehmen mischt kräftig mit!
23.01.21
Schneller Performance-Booster: Top-Ergebnisse mit bis zu 19,9 g/t Gold sorgen für mächtig Kursphantasie! Sofortiger Kaufalarm!
18.01.21
Pretivm Achieves Above Mid-Point of 2020 Production Guidance; Significantly Reduces Debt with a Discretionary Payment of $160M; and Provides 2021 Production, Cost and Free Cash Flow Outlook

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
1.025
Pretium - Goldexplorer in BC