Pretivm Lifts COVID-19 Travel Restrictions at Brucejack

Travel restrictions were instituted as part of the Company’s COVID-19 protocols to protect the health and safety of our workforce and local communities while site wide testing was conducted, and the situation could be fully assessed. At the Brucejack Mine Camp 453 tests were conducted, and based on those results it was determined that the large majority of positive cases were restricted to a limited cluster.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE: PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) announces that it has lifted travel restrictions at the Brucejack Mine that were implemented after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared (see news release dated February 10, 2021).

Travel has now resumed with enhanced protocols and procedures that were developed in collaboration with local indigenous partners and BC Northern Health. These protocols include rigorous testing of all employees and contractors.

Throughout the outbreak, mine and mill production have continued. The Company is currently assessing the potential impact on operations and will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates as appropriate.

“We appreciate the patience and cooperation from the employees, contractors, indigenous partners, local communities and Northern Health as we continue to navigate this challenging situation,” said Jacques Perron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pretivm. “With the benefit of our new enhanced protocols, we will have better information to mitigate risks and work safely as we move forward.”

Currently, the Company is managing 21 cases of COVID-19 among employees and contractors at the Brucejack Mine. All are in isolation, remain in good health and have exhibited limited symptoms. In partnership with local health authority, BC Northern Health, contact tracing was undertaken to determine the potential for additional exposures. Close contacts, identified through the tracing process, have been notified and moved into isolation. Isolation protocols will remain in effect for the duration established by BC Northern Health, with regular monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brucejack Mine has operated continuously under the directives of authorities and all applicable orders issued by the Provincial Health Officer.

For more information on Pretivm’s approach to managing COVID-19, go to: https://www.pretivm.com/brucejack/Pretivms-COVID-19-Response/