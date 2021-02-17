C Spire Selects Amdocs to Deploy Wireless Policy and Charging for 5G

The Amdocs Openet solution provides a foundation that empowers C Spire to quickly launch next generation 5G services to consumers and businesses and explore new monetization opportunities with a diversity of new business models and use cases. As part of this implementation, C Spire will be leveraging the latest version of Amdocs Openet Policy Controller and Evolved Charging Suite and as a result will gain a comprehensive set of policy blueprints to meet specific customer use cases as well as the flexibility to develop new monetization models for 5G networks.

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that C Spire, a privately held U.S. telecommunications and technology company, has selected its next generation Amdocs Openet microservices-based Policy and Charging Controls to support its 5G plans. The agile design of the Amdocs Openet policy and charging solution will empower C Spire to roll out new 4G and 5G network services to its residential and commercial customers.

“We’re excited to bring our residential and commercial customers the benefits of new 5G wireless network technology with fast speeds, better service and an improved experience where they need it the most,” said Charles Watson, Sr. Vice President, Network Operations, C Spire. “With the Amdocs Openet Policy and Charging solution we’re well poised to offer with a greater flexibility the most innovative 5G customer experience now and in the future.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs said, “We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with C Spire in support of its launch of 5G services across the U.S. With its new Policy and Charging capabilities, C Spire will deliver enhanced digital experiences and service reliability, while accelerating time to market.”

