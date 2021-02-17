 

Growth of digital health from Covid-19 creating unforeseen insurance perils, according to Willis Towers Watson

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 12:00  |  34   |   |   

Future of Digital Health White Paper highlights new trajectory of care and outlines the shifting liability risks associated with this growing sector

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Covid-19 pandemic and worldwide trend towards the digitization of medicine is resulting in rapid technological change. However, this is also creating emerging risk issues and may result in healthcare risk managers reassessing risk liabilities, according to Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, at the launch of a White Paper into the Future of Digital Health.

The White Paper outlines some of the key exposures which need to be considered when reviewing insurance policies in the digital health sector. These include exposures which require coverage for bodily injury and economic loss, regulated and unregulated products, products and services often provided in cooperation with or at the direction of medical professionals.

The White Paper reviews the growth of digital healthcare across different geographies and calls for the insurance market to consider an alternative holistic approach to insurance as against traditional healthcare policies.

Kirsten Beasley, Head of Healthcare Broking, North America, Willis Towers Watson, said “The pandemic has propelled digital health onto the global stage, as healthcare providers around the world seek to leverage technology to help combat the crisis. This digital health revolution will profoundly and permanently reshape how healthcare is accessed and provided so it is imperative that the insurance market consider how to provide integrated solutions that more seamlessly address emerging digital health perils.”

The Future of Digital Health White Paper forms part of an ongoing Digital Health Series and the full paper can be downloaded at www.willistowerswatson.com/en-GB/Insights/2021/02/the-future-of-digital-health

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

Media contact

Sarah Booker +44 (0)7917 722040 
sarah.booker@willistowerswatson.com

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Growth of digital health from Covid-19 creating unforeseen insurance perils, according to Willis Towers Watson Future of Digital Health White Paper highlights new trajectory of care and outlines the shifting liability risks associated with this growing sectorLONDON, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Covid-19 pandemic and worldwide trend towards the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Abacus Announces Appointment of CEO
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
Avricore Health Partners With Avrok Laboratories to Offer Real-Time COVID-19 Screening for ...
ClearOne Advances Collaboration with Free COLLABORATE Space Messaging App Featuring World-Class ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Global pension funds weather the storm of 2020
16.02.21
Willis Towers Watson enhances its human capital data science capabilities globally with the addition of the Jobable team
09.02.21
Willis Towers Watson Reports Solid Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings
04.02.21
Economic nationalism and technology regulation are critical political risks for the technology sector, according to Willis Towers Watson
21.01.21
U.S. employees: We want greater benefits security and reduced costs
21.01.21
Businesses increasingly concerned about reputational risk according to Willis Towers Watson survey
19.01.21
Transition to renewable energy driving transformation of the industry, according to Willis Towers Watson