 

Mammoth Energy Announces Growth of Engineering Services Company

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TUSK) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Aquawolf, LLC (“Aquawolf”), has been awarded a contract by a major utility to provide engineering and design services. The three-year contract is expected to generate up to approximately $40 million in revenue over the contract term.   

Engineering Services

Aquawolf has grown significantly since operations began in September 2019 and now has offices in Denver, Colorado, San Diego, California and Vancouver, Washington. Aquawolf provides the following engineering services:

  • Electrical transmission and distribution
  • Natural gas
  • Generation & renewables
  • Electric substations
  • Owners engineering
  • Project management
  • Power system studies
  • Third party attachments

“The signing of this agreement is significant for Aquawolf as it is expected to allow for a significant expansion of both engineers employed and breadth of projects engineered. When coupled with our other infrastructure businesses, this agreement moves Mammoth one step closer to being a fully integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction “EPC” company.” commented Arty Straehla, chief executive officer of Mammoth.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its energy infrastructure services and the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth’s suite of services and products include: infrastructure services, well completion services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services.

