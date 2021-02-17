Mammoth Energy Announces Growth of Engineering Services Company

Aquawolf has grown significantly since operations began in September 2019 and now has offices in Denver, Colorado, San Diego, California and Vancouver, Washington. Aquawolf provides the following engineering services:

Electrical transmission and distribution

Natural gas

Generation & renewables

Electric substations

Owners engineering

Project management

Power system studies

Third party attachments

“The signing of this agreement is significant for Aquawolf as it is expected to allow for a significant expansion of both engineers employed and breadth of projects engineered. When coupled with our other infrastructure businesses, this agreement moves Mammoth one step closer to being a fully integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction “EPC” company.” commented Arty Straehla, chief executive officer of Mammoth.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its energy infrastructure services and the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth’s suite of services and products include: infrastructure services, well completion services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services.

