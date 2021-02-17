Positive Outcomes of First Children Treated With Remestemcel-L for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) and Heart Failure Post-COVID-19 Published in Pediatrics

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced that Pediatrics (Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics) has published a paper on the first two children treated with Mesoblast’s mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) product candidate remestemcel-L for life-threatening multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.



The manuscript, titled ‘Remestemcel-L Therapy for COVID-19-Associated Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children,’ was based on two children admitted to the Medical University of South Carolina’s MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, who were the first ever to be treated with remestemcel-L for MIS-C. Its authors include Allison Ross Eckard, MD, Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine and Division Chief of Infectious Diseases and Dr. Andrew M. Atz, Professor and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the Medical University of South Carolina. The article can be accessed at https:// doi.org/10.1542/peds.2020-046573

MIS-C, a potentially life-threatening inflammatory condition which involves multiple critical organs and their vasculature, is associated with prior rather than active COVID-19 infection. It is thought to be a post-viral autoimmune process where the body’s over-zealous reaction to the virus causes the damage, rather than the virus itself. In approximately 50% of cases this inflammation is associated with significant cardiovascular complications resulting in decreased heart function and the presence of clinically important cardiovascular symptoms.1-3

The two patients detailed in the paper were previously exposed to COVID-19 infection and later developed MIS-C. Despite receiving standard of care for MIS-C, they continued to display severe heart failure and significantly elevated inflammatory biomarkers. When treated with two intravenous doses of remestemcel-L separated by 48 hours, normalization of left ventricular ejection fraction, notable reductions in biomarkers of systemic and cardiac inflammation, and improved clinical status occurred. There were no safety signals associated with the remestemcel-L treatment. Both patients were subsequently discharged from hospital.