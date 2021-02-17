 

Positive Outcomes of First Children Treated With Remestemcel-L for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) and Heart Failure Post-COVID-19 Published in Pediatrics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 12:00  |  54   |   |   

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced that Pediatrics (Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics) has published a paper on the first two children treated with Mesoblast’s mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) product candidate remestemcel-L for life-threatening multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.

The manuscript, titled ‘Remestemcel-L Therapy for COVID-19-Associated Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children,’ was based on two children admitted to the Medical University of South Carolina’s MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, who were the first ever to be treated with remestemcel-L for MIS-C. Its authors include Allison Ross Eckard, MD, Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine and Division Chief of Infectious Diseases and Dr. Andrew M. Atz, Professor and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the Medical University of South Carolina. The article can be accessed at https://doi.org/10.1542/peds.2020-046573

MIS-C, a potentially life-threatening inflammatory condition which involves multiple critical organs and their vasculature, is associated with prior rather than active COVID-19 infection. It is thought to be a post-viral autoimmune process where the body’s over-zealous reaction to the virus causes the damage, rather than the virus itself. In approximately 50% of cases this inflammation is associated with significant cardiovascular complications resulting in decreased heart function and the presence of clinically important cardiovascular symptoms.1-3

The two patients detailed in the paper were previously exposed to COVID-19 infection and later developed MIS-C. Despite receiving standard of care for MIS-C, they continued to display severe heart failure and significantly elevated inflammatory biomarkers. When treated with two intravenous doses of remestemcel-L separated by 48 hours, normalization of left ventricular ejection fraction, notable reductions in biomarkers of systemic and cardiac inflammation, and improved clinical status occurred. There were no safety signals associated with the remestemcel-L treatment. Both patients were subsequently discharged from hospital.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Positive Outcomes of First Children Treated With Remestemcel-L for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) and Heart Failure Post-COVID-19 Published in Pediatrics NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced that Pediatrics (Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics) has …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Meridian Bioscience Provides an Update on the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 EUA Submission
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Abacus Announces Appointment of CEO
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
Avricore Health Partners With Avrok Laboratories to Offer Real-Time COVID-19 Screening for ...
ClearOne Advances Collaboration with Free COLLABORATE Space Messaging App Featuring World-Class ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier Results in at Least Two Years of Pain Reduction With Opioid Sparing Activity in Patients With Chronic Low Back Pain Due to Degenerative Disc Disease
10.02.21
Mesoblast Corporate Update
29.01.21
Mesoblast Operational and Financial Highlights for Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
35
Mesoblast ? Schon mal was von gehört ?