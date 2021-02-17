 

Energy Transfer to Acquire Enable Midstream in $7 Billion All-Equity Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) (“ET” or “Energy Transfer”) and Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) (“Enable”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement whereby Energy Transfer will acquire Enable in an all-equity transaction valued at approximately $7.2 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Enable common unitholders will receive 0.8595 ET common units for each Enable common unit, an exchange ratio that represents an at-the-market transaction, based on the 10-day volume-weighted average price of ET and Enable common units on February 12, 2021. In addition, each outstanding Enable Series A preferred unit will be exchanged for 0.0265 Series G preferred units of Energy Transfer. The transaction will include a $10 million cash payment for Enable’s general partner.

Complementary Asset Base Drives Value Across Footprint – Creates Contiguous Asset Footprint (Graphic: Business Wire)

Positive Financial Impact

The transaction furthers Energy Transfer’s deleveraging efforts as it is expected to be immediately accretive to free cash flow post-distributions, have a positive impact on credit metrics and add significant fee-based cash flows from fixed-fee contracts.

The all-equity nature of the transaction allows unitholders of both partnerships to participate in the value creation potential of the combined partnership.

Complementary Assets

Energy Transfer’s acquisition of Enable will increase Energy Transfer’s footprint across multiple regions and provide increased connectivity for Energy Transfer’s natural gas and NGL transportation businesses.

Energy Transfer will significantly strengthen its NGL infrastructure by adding natural gas gathering and processing assets in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and integrate high-quality assets with Energy Transfer’s existing NGL transportation and fractionation assets on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The acquisition will also provide significant gas gathering and processing assets in the Arkoma basin across Oklahoma and Arkansas, as well as the Haynesville Shale in East Texas and North Louisiana.

Enable’s transportation and storage assets enhance Energy Transfer’s access to core markets with consistent sources of demand and bolster its portfolio of customers anchored by large, investment-grade customers with firm, long-term contracts. Energy Transfer will further enhance its connectivity to the global LNG market and the growing global demand for natural gas as the world transitions to cleaner power and fuel sources.

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Enable Midstream Announces Quarterly Distributions
11.02.21
Energy Transfer Announces Expanded Effort Focused on the Development of Alternative Energy Projects
01.02.21
Enable Midstream Announces 2020 Schedule K-1 Availability
28.01.21
Energy Transfer Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution and Earnings Release and Earnings Call Dates
21.01.21
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. Announces Cash Distributions on Series C, D and E Preferred Units
20.01.21
Enable Midstream Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information
19.01.21
Energy Transfer Loads First VLEC Under Its Orbit Gulf Coast NGL Export Joint Venture With Satellite Petrochemical USA Corp.

