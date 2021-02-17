 

Military Embedded Systems Market worth $2.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Military Embedded Systems Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Server Architecture (Blade Server, Rack-Mount Server), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Installation (New Installation, Upgradation), Application, Services, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Military Embedded Systems Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2020 to USD 2.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2025.

Various improvements in integrated circuits and processor technologies have led to a decline in the overall hardware costs associated with embedded systems. Adoption of modern blade servers is growing, especially in network-centric military applications. Military electronic equipment has undergone tremendous advancements during the past few years. Some of the key requirements in electronic devices and systems used for military applications include high reliability, efficiency, and compact size. Due to these requirements, market players put enormous efforts into developing technologically advanced embedded systems.

Based on the server architecture, the rack-mount server segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on server architecture type, the rack-mount server segment of the military embedded systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to the increasing demand in naval weapon systems and commend command and control centers to drive the market for rack-mount server. Rugged rackmount server is highly used in naval, airborne and ground-based applications. In 2019, Mercury Systems included over 50 Models to its rugged server product line. Enhanced Reliability: Enterprise Series servers see a wide range of military-grade specifications, including MIL-STD 810G, 461F (EMI/RFI), 901D (shock), 167-1 (vibration), 1474-D (airborne noise), and 740-2 (structural borne noise).

