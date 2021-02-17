Nomad Foods Provides Preliminary Full Year 2020 Expectations and Initiates 2021 Guidance

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that management will present virtually at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference at 11:50am EST. In advance of its presentation, the Company is providing preliminary commentary for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 which are scheduled to be reported on Thursday February 25, 2021. The Company is also providing initial guidance for the full year 2021.

Organic revenue growth of approximately 9.5%, ahead of prior guidance of high-single digit growth

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately €119 million

Adjusted EPS of approximately €0.38 per share, an increase of 19% versus the prior year period

Preliminary Full Year 2020 Expectations

Organic revenue growth of approximately 8.7%

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately €467 million, ahead of prior guidance of approximately €465 million

Adjusted EPS of approximately €1.35 per share, an increase of 10% versus the prior year period and ahead of prior guidance of approximately €1.34 per share

Initial 2021 Guidance

Organic revenue growth of approximately 1-2%

Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 3-5%

Adjusted EPS of approximately €1.50-1.55 per share, growth of 11-15% versus the prior year period

Adjusted Free Cash Conversion of approximately 100%, equivalent to approximately 7% of the Company’s current market capitalization

2021 guidance does not yet reflect potential accretion that may result from the Company’s exclusive negotiations to acquire Fortenova Group’s frozen food portfolio

Management Comments

Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods’ Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We expect to conclude 2020 with a strong finish with all key fourth quarter financial metrics expected to exceed our prior guidance. These preliminary results include our previously articulated decision to deploy an incremental €10 million of strategic investment that will help fuel growth in both the near and long-term. We enter the new year with strong momentum and expect 2021 to mark our 5th consecutive year of organic growth, a feat that only a distinguished group of food companies has achieved. Notwithstanding our history, the growth prospects of our company remain exciting with multiple avenues for continued value creation.”