 

Nomad Foods Provides Preliminary Full Year 2020 Expectations and Initiates 2021 Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 12:45  |  28   |   |   

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that management will present virtually at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference at 11:50am EST. In advance of its presentation, the Company is providing preliminary commentary for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 which are scheduled to be reported on Thursday February 25, 2021. The Company is also providing initial guidance for the full year 2021.

Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Expectations

  • Organic revenue growth of approximately 9.5%, ahead of prior guidance of high-single digit growth
  • Adjusted EBITDA of approximately €119 million
  • Adjusted EPS of approximately €0.38 per share, an increase of 19% versus the prior year period

Preliminary Full Year 2020 Expectations

  • Organic revenue growth of approximately 8.7%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of approximately €467 million, ahead of prior guidance of approximately €465 million
  • Adjusted EPS of approximately €1.35 per share, an increase of 10% versus the prior year period and ahead of prior guidance of approximately €1.34 per share

Initial 2021 Guidance

  • Organic revenue growth of approximately 1-2%
  • Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 3-5%
  • Adjusted EPS of approximately €1.50-1.55 per share, growth of 11-15% versus the prior year period
  • Adjusted Free Cash Conversion of approximately 100%, equivalent to approximately 7% of the Company’s current market capitalization
  • 2021 guidance does not yet reflect potential accretion that may result from the Company’s exclusive negotiations to acquire Fortenova Group’s frozen food portfolio

Management Comments

Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods’ Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We expect to conclude 2020 with a strong finish with all key fourth quarter financial metrics expected to exceed our prior guidance. These preliminary results include our previously articulated decision to deploy an incremental €10 million of strategic investment that will help fuel growth in both the near and long-term. We enter the new year with strong momentum and expect 2021 to mark our 5th consecutive year of organic growth, a feat that only a distinguished group of food companies has achieved. Notwithstanding our history, the growth prospects of our company remain exciting with multiple avenues for continued value creation.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nomad Foods Provides Preliminary Full Year 2020 Expectations and Initiates 2021 Guidance Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that management will present virtually at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference at 11:50am EST. In advance of its presentation, the Company is providing preliminary commentary for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Sesen Bio Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of its Biologics License Application for ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Masco Corporation Launches $50 Million Venture Capital Fund
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Nomad Foods to Present at 2021 CAGNY Virtual Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.08.20
23
Nomad Foods Ltd.