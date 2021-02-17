Comstock Secures Majority Interest in Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Company; Facility Plans 10,000 Tons Per Year of 99.9% Pure Lithium-ion Cathodes for Clean Energy Transition
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) today announced transactions securing the rights to a majority equity stake
in LINICO Corporation (“LiNiCo”), a lithium-ion battery (“LIB”) recycling company who recently acquired a state-of-the-art battery metal recycling facility from Aqua Metals, Inc. (“Aqua Metals”)
located in the Tahoe Reno Industrial (“TRI”) Center in Storey County, Nevada. The Company will pay $4,500,000 in cash and 3,000,000 shares of its restricted common stock, representing up to
$10,750,000 in consideration for up to a 64% ownership stake in LiNiCo. Aqua Metals is investing $2,000,000 for a 10% stake in LiNiCo.
LiNiCo will use the proceeds to increase its direct strategic investment in Green Li-ion Pte, Ltd. (“Green Li-ion”), purchase Green Li-ion’s patented process equipment, with exclusive rights for the U.S. market, enabling the production of 99.9% pure lithium-ion cathodes. LiNiCo’s Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Michael Vogel commented, “Our agreements accelerate the race towards reducing carbon emissions by valorizing critical metals and supporting the increasingly high demand for electric vehicles (“EVs”). Aligning ourselves with Comstock, Green Li-ion and Aqua Metals creates a unique ecosystem of complimentary companies.”
LiNiCo’s facility was designed for, and perfectly situated to, receive, crush, and separate battery materials into black mass. Green Li-ion’s technology has been proven to convert black mass into rejuvenated, high purity, battery grade metals and essentially pure cathodes for a fraction of the cost and time of conventional solutions.
Extraordinary Growth
Lithium-ion battery production capacity has increased tenfold in the past decade. According to a recent report from the International Energy Agency (“IEA”), demand for lithium is expected to significantly increase to fill global demand for electric vehicles (“EVs”). ARK Invest recently concluded that EV sales will increase to about 40% of global auto sales within five to six years. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently provided a similar estimate, tweeting his view that the industry could produce 30 million EVs per year by 2027.
