 

Teleflex Completes Enrollment in CTO-PCI IDE Study

Enrollment Completed Ahead of Schedule in Study Evaluating the Performance of Teleflex Specialty Catheters and Coronary Guidewires in Patients Undergoing Chronic Total Occlusion Percutaneous Coronary Interventions

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced the completion of patient enrollment in a clinical study evaluating the performance of Teleflex specialty catheters and coronary guidewires in Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO) percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures—currently an investigational indication for these products. The study enrolled 150 patients across 13 investigational sites in the US and completed enrollment three months ahead of schedule. The CTO-PCI study is a prospective, single-arm IDE study employing the primary angiographic endpoint of successful (intralumenal) guidewire placement beyond the CTO.

CTOs are longstanding complete blockages in coronary arteries that result in profound regional reduction of coronary blood flow (ischemia). Clinically significant CTOs are found in nearly 20% of patients undergoing diagnostic coronary angiography for suspected ischemic heart disease.1 Often a source of limiting symptoms, CTOs may also contribute to cardiac dysfunction and are associated with poor prognosis.2

The principal investigators of the study include David E. Kandzari, MD3, Director, Interventional Cardiology and Chief of the Piedmont Heart Institute and Cardiovascular Service Line, Atlanta, GA, and Dimitri Karmpaliotis, MD, Director of CTO, Complex and High-Risk PCI at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. “The fast enrollment in the CTO-PCI study reflects the strong interest in further advancing contemporary techniques in CTO revascularization—the most demanding PCI environment,” said Dr. Kandzari.

In addition to measuring procedure success and the absence of major adverse cardiac events (MACE), the study is evaluating the frequency of successful recanalization, frequency of MACE in-hospital and at 30 days post-procedure, frequency of clinically significant perforation, procedural success according to crossing technique, and technical success (defined as successful guidewire recanalization using Teleflex study devices).

Enrolling 30 of the 150 patients, Khaldoon Alaswad, MD3, Director, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, MI, was the lead enroller in the study. “The study results will enhance the CTO-PCI skill set and inform interventionalists about the performance of the Teleflex product line in CTO procedures,” said Dr. Alaswad.

