Superfood Start-up KoRo Uses Descartes Ecommerce Warehouse Management Solution to Fulfill Surging Order Volumes

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX: DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Berlin-based KoRo Handels GmbH, a leading online provider of quality food directly sourced from the producer to the end consumer, is using the Descartes Ecommerce Warehouse Management Solution (WMS) to scale order fulfillment to meet peak promotions and maintain customer satisfaction.



“Successful influencer marketing combined with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has translated into a strong increase in customer demand. The solution from our fulfillment services provider could not scale to manage this growth. This resulted in delayed shipping and our customer service department being flooded with order status inquiries,” said Biggy Le, Head of Processes at KoRo. “We urgently needed a solution and, in just 30 days, we deployed Descartes’ ecommerce WMS to scale fulfillment operations and improve customer satisfaction. We’re now shipping approximately 30,000 packages per month and, even during peak times, orders are shipped on the same day.”