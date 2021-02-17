 

Janus Henderson to Offer New U.S. Real Estate Exchange Traded Fund to U.S. Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 12:45  |  28   |   |   

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) today announced the filing of a preliminary registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE).

The Fund will be managed by Portfolio Managers Greg Kuhl, CFA, and Danny Greenberger.

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income.

The Fund will pursue its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. real estate-related companies. Such companies may include those in the real estate industry or real estate-related industries. These securities will be listed on a securities exchange and may include common stocks, preferred stocks, and other equity securities, including, but not limited to, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and REIT-like entities (such as real estate operating companies (“REOCs”).

“Janus Henderson has strong capabilities and a track record managing Real Estate Equity portfolios with our respected Global Real Estate team. We are excited to build on the significant growth of our active fixed income ETFs by offering our clients access to the team’s expertise in U.S. real estate,” said Nick Cherney, Head of Exchange Traded Products at Janus Henderson.

The new ETF is expected to be one of the few actively managed ETFs in the U.S. real estate category, demonstrating Janus Henderson’s innovative strategy.

The ticker for the fund will be JRE, and if all approvals are granted, the Fund is expected to launch on or around May 27, 2021.

Notes to editors

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

At 31 December 2020, Janus Henderson had approximately US$402 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 26 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. There is no assurance the stated objective(s) will be met.

The information in the prospectus is not complete and may be changed. The securities may not be sold until the registration statement filed with the Securities Exchange Commission is effective. The prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer is not permitted.

Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. A prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus will contain this and other information. You can obtain a copy of the prospectus by calling Janus Henderson at 800.668.0434. The final prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Real estate securities, including Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) may be subject to additional risks, including interest rate, management, tax, economic, environmental and concentration risks.

Concentrated investments in a single sector, industry or region will be more susceptible to factors affecting that group and may be more volatile than less concentrated investments or the market as a whole.

Actively managed portfolios may fail to produce the intended results. No investment strategy can ensure a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

Not all products or services are available in all jurisdictions.

Janus Capital Management LLC is the investment adviser and ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the distributor. ALPS is not affiliated with Janus Henderson or any of its subsidiaries.

Janus Henderson is a trademark of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. Janus Henderson Group plc.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Janus Henderson to Offer New U.S. Real Estate Exchange Traded Fund to U.S. Investors Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) today announced the filing of a preliminary registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE). The Fund will be managed by Portfolio …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Masco Corporation Launches $50 Million Venture Capital Fund
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Janus Henderson Announces Appointment of Alison Davis to Board of Directors
05.02.21
Janus Henderson Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. and Associated Repurchase of its Common Stock
04.02.21
Janus Henderson Announces Secondary Offering of Its Common Stock Held by Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.; Plans up to US$230 Million Stock Repurchase
04.02.21
Janus Henderson Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
04.02.21
Janus Henderson Group plc Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Diluted EPS of US$1.02, or US$1.04 on an Adjusted Basis