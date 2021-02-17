Janus Henderson to Offer New U.S. Real Estate Exchange Traded Fund to U.S. Investors

The Fund will be managed by Portfolio Managers Greg Kuhl, CFA, and Danny Greenberger.

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) today announced the filing of a preliminary registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE).

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income.

The Fund will pursue its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. real estate-related companies. Such companies may include those in the real estate industry or real estate-related industries. These securities will be listed on a securities exchange and may include common stocks, preferred stocks, and other equity securities, including, but not limited to, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and REIT-like entities (such as real estate operating companies (“REOCs”).

“Janus Henderson has strong capabilities and a track record managing Real Estate Equity portfolios with our respected Global Real Estate team. We are excited to build on the significant growth of our active fixed income ETFs by offering our clients access to the team’s expertise in U.S. real estate,” said Nick Cherney, Head of Exchange Traded Products at Janus Henderson.

The new ETF is expected to be one of the few actively managed ETFs in the U.S. real estate category, demonstrating Janus Henderson’s innovative strategy.

The ticker for the fund will be JRE, and if all approvals are granted, the Fund is expected to launch on or around May 27, 2021.

