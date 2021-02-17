ANI Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Future Growth

“We are delighted to welcome Chris, Ori and Davinder to ANI. Their collective experience and individual areas of expertise strengthen our team to accelerate future growth across our business units. Chris will build and lead the Cortrophin commercial franchise, including our launch strategy and commercial plan. Ori and Davinder will bolster our Generics and CDMO businesses. Since taking on the CEO role at ANI, I have taken the time to understand our capabilities and have identified ways in which to leverage our industry-leading infrastructure to maximize current and future market opportunities. Enhancing our leadership team reinforces our strong foundation to capture these opportunities and achieve the full potential of our business,” stated Nikhil Lalwani, President and CEO.

Chris Mutz brings deep experience in the successful commercialization of rare disease therapies, spending more than eight years with Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXN). Most recently, as Vice President of the U.S. Neurology Business Unit, he was responsible for building and leading the successful launch of Soliris (eculizumab) for gMG and NMOSD in the United States. At Alexion, he also served as Vice President, U.S. Metabolic Business Unit and National Sales Director, U.S. Metabolic Business Unit. Prior to joining Alexion in 2011, Mr. Mutz served in commercial roles of increasing responsibility over the course of 11 years at Merck and Co. Mr. Mutz obtained his BA in Biology from the University of Virginia and his MBA from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University.

Ori Gutwerg is a seasoned leader and brings more than 17 years of experience building and driving growth in pharmaceutical companies. Most recently, Mr. Gutwerg served as Vice President, Head of U.S. Generics Rx at Taro Pharmaceuticals, overseeing a portfolio of nearly 300 generic and branded products. In that role, he drove double-digit top- and bottom-line growth, improved working capital through cost savings and efficiencies, rationalized the R&D pipeline and negotiated numerous business development deals to accelerate growth. Prior to joining Taro, he held positions with Xiromed US, Perrigo Pharmaceuticals, and Agis Group. Throughout his career, he has managed sales teams, built a commercial operations team, led M&A due diligence activities, and negotiated new business development and joint venture agreements. Mr. Gutwerg has a BS in Communications and Economics from The College of Management and an MBA from Tel Aviv University.