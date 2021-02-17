 

ANI Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Future Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 12:50  |  75   |   |   

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced the addition of three key pharmaceutical executives: Christopher K. Mutz as Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Rare Diseases; Ori Gutwerg as Senior Vice President of Generics; and Davinder Singh as General Manager, Canadian Operations.

“We are delighted to welcome Chris, Ori and Davinder to ANI. Their collective experience and individual areas of expertise strengthen our team to accelerate future growth across our business units. Chris will build and lead the Cortrophin commercial franchise, including our launch strategy and commercial plan. Ori and Davinder will bolster our Generics and CDMO businesses. Since taking on the CEO role at ANI, I have taken the time to understand our capabilities and have identified ways in which to leverage our industry-leading infrastructure to maximize current and future market opportunities. Enhancing our leadership team reinforces our strong foundation to capture these opportunities and achieve the full potential of our business,” stated Nikhil Lalwani, President and CEO.

Chris Mutz brings deep experience in the successful commercialization of rare disease therapies, spending more than eight years with Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXN). Most recently, as Vice President of the U.S. Neurology Business Unit, he was responsible for building and leading the successful launch of Soliris (eculizumab) for gMG and NMOSD in the United States. At Alexion, he also served as Vice President, U.S. Metabolic Business Unit and National Sales Director, U.S. Metabolic Business Unit. Prior to joining Alexion in 2011, Mr. Mutz served in commercial roles of increasing responsibility over the course of 11 years at Merck and Co. Mr. Mutz obtained his BA in Biology from the University of Virginia and his MBA from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University.

Ori Gutwerg is a seasoned leader and brings more than 17 years of experience building and driving growth in pharmaceutical companies. Most recently, Mr. Gutwerg served as Vice President, Head of U.S. Generics Rx at Taro Pharmaceuticals, overseeing a portfolio of nearly 300 generic and branded products. In that role, he drove double-digit top- and bottom-line growth, improved working capital through cost savings and efficiencies, rationalized the R&D pipeline and negotiated numerous business development deals to accelerate growth. Prior to joining Taro, he held positions with Xiromed US, Perrigo Pharmaceuticals, and Agis Group. Throughout his career, he has managed sales teams, built a commercial operations team, led M&A due diligence activities, and negotiated new business development and joint venture agreements. Mr. Gutwerg has a BS in Communications and Economics from The College of Management and an MBA from Tel Aviv University.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ANI Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Future Growth ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced the addition of three key pharmaceutical executives: Christopher K. Mutz as Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Rare Diseases; Ori Gutwerg as Senior Vice President of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Masco Corporation Launches $50 Million Venture Capital Fund
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
ANI Pharmaceuticals to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 9, 2021
01.02.21
ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Launch of Prazosin Hydrochloride (“HCl”) Capsules