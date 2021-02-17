Sonic Automotive Reports All-Time Record Quarterly Revenues and Pre-Tax Earnings

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic” or the “Company”) ( NYSE:SAH ), one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. The financial measures discussed below are results for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, or full year 2020 compared to full year 2019, as applicable, unless otherwise noted.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

All-time record quarterly revenues of $2.8 billion, up 1.8%, and all-time record quarterly income from continuing operations before taxes of $90.4 million, up 48.3%

Reported earnings from continuing operations of $57.5 million ($1.31 per diluted share), compared to $46.3 million ($1.04 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2019

All-time record quarterly adjusted earnings from continuing operations* of $65.8 million ($1.50 per diluted share), an increase of 52.7% compared to $43.1 million ($0.97 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2019

Reported selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses as a percentage of gross profit were 66.6%, compared to 66.2% for the fourth quarter of 2019

All-time record quarterly adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit* of 68.1%, compared to 73.7% for the fourth quarter of 2019, a 560-basis point improvement

All-time record quarterly total Finance & Insurance (“F&I”) gross profit per retail unit of $2,031, up 12.3%

Reported EchoPark results include: All-time record quarterly EchoPark revenues of $386.9 million, up 25.4% EchoPark retail sales volume of 14,841, up 17.1%

Same store Franchised Dealerships Segment operating results include: Revenues up 1.5%, gross profit up 1.7% New vehicle unit sales volume down 6.9%; new vehicle gross profit per unit up 31.4%, to all-time record $2,932 Retail used vehicle unit sales volume down 2.9%; retail used vehicle gross profit per unit down 24.2%, to $972 Parts, service and collision repair gross profit down 3.2% (customer pay gross profit down 0.5%); gross margin up 180 basis points, to 50.7% F&I gross profit up 7.8%; all-time record quarterly reported Franchised Dealerships Segment F&I gross profit per retail unit of $1,965, up 14.9%



Full Year Highlights

Total revenues of $9.8 billion, down 6.6%, and gross profit of $1.4 billion, down 6.4%,

Reported loss from continuing operations of $50.7 million ($1.19 per diluted share), compared to earnings from continuing operations of $144.5 million ($3.31 per diluted share) for full year 2019

All-time record annual adjusted earnings from continuing operations* of $168.9 million ($3.85 per diluted share), an increase of 45.9% compared to $115.8 million ($2.65 per diluted share) for full year 2019

Reported SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit were 72.3%, compared to 72.3% for full year 2019

Adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit* were 72.9%, compared to 76.9% for full year 2019, a 400-basis point improvement

All-time record annual total F&I gross profit per retail unit of $1,952, up 12.0%

Reported EchoPark results include: All-time record annual EchoPark revenues of $1.4 billion, up 22.1% All-time record annual EchoPark retail sales volume of 57,161 units, up 15.4%

Same store Franchised Dealerships Segment operating results include: Revenues down 6.4%, gross profit down 3.9% New vehicle sales volume down 12.9%; new vehicle unit gross profit per unit up 19.0%, to all-time record $2,508 Retail used vehicle unit sales volume down 4.4%; retail used vehicle gross profit per unit down 8.8%, to $1,168 Parts, service and collision repair gross profit down 7.7% (customer pay gross profit down 3.6%); gross margin up 100 basis points, to 49.9% F&I gross profit up 1.2%; all-time record annual reported Franchised Dealerships Segment F&I gross profit per retail unit of $1,846, up 14.0%



Commentary

Jeff Dyke, Sonic’s and EchoPark’s President, commented, “We are extremely proud of our team for all they have accomplished in 2020, driving the highest adjusted earnings from continuing operations* in our Company’s history in the face of the challenges of a global pandemic. Our fourth quarter and full year 2020 results reflect the continued strength and resilience of both our EchoPark and franchised dealerships segments, a significant rebound in customer activity and increasing demand for both new and used vehicles during the second half of the year, as well as fundamental improvements in our operating cost structure. These trends have continued into early 2021 and we believe we are well on the path to more than double the Company’s total revenues and significantly increase profitability over the next five years.”

Mr. Dyke continued, “Our EchoPark business achieved strong top-line growth during the fourth quarter, with record quarterly revenues of $386.9 million, up 25.4% from the prior year period. EchoPark’s continued growth demonstrates the significant benefits we offer our guests, who continue to see value in the excellent pricing, inventory selection and buying experience that EchoPark offers. This in-store experience, combined with our hybrid approach between online and on-site, offers consumers a full range of buying options in order to provide their ideal pre-owned vehicle purchase experience. With the opening of four new EchoPark points in the fourth quarter and the recent acquisition of two pre-owned businesses in Maryland and New York, we remain committed to developing our nationwide distribution network, which we continue to expect to retail over half a million pre-owned vehicles annually and drive $14.0 billion in annual EchoPark revenues by 2025.”

Heath Byrd, Sonic’s and EchoPark’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “In 2020, we took significant steps to improve operating efficiencies and manage expenses throughout our entire organization, which drove record adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit* of 68.1% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Our team met the hurdles of the COVID-19 pandemic head on, initiating cost control measures to meet these challenges and remaining disciplined in this focus even as consumer demand rebounded in the second half of the year. Additionally, our balance sheet position is stronger than it has ever been, with the lowest net debt to adjusted EBITDA* ratio in our Company’s history and total available liquidity of $526.4 million as of December 31, 2020, up 88.0% from the beginning of the year.”

*Adjusted earnings from continuing operations, adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations, adjusted SG&A expenses, adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit, and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. The tables included in this press release reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Dividend

Sonic’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on April 15, 2021 to all stockholders of record on March 15, 2021.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers. Sonic can be reached on the web at www.sonicautomotive.com.

About EchoPark Automotive

EchoPark Automotive is a growing operating segment within the Company that specializes in pre-owned vehicle sales and provides a unique guest experience unlike traditional used car stores. More information about EchoPark Automotive can be found at www.echopark.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated future revenue levels, future profitability, projected SG&A expense levels, pre-owned vehicle sales projections and the opening of additional EchoPark points. There are many factors that affect management’s views about future events and trends of the Company’s business. These factors involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or trends to differ materially from management’s views, including, without limitation, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, new and used vehicle industry sales volume, anticipated future growth in our EchoPark Segment, the success of our operational strategies, the rate and timing of overall economic expansion or contraction, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government-imposed restrictions on operations, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 12, 2021 and other reports and information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the attached financial tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as adjusted earnings from continuing operations, adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations, adjusted SG&A expenses, adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit and adjusted EBITDA. As required by SEC rules, the Company has provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the schedules included in this press release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures improve the transparency of the Company’s disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the Company’s results.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Results of Operations (Unaudited) Results of Operations Three Months Ended

December 31, Better /

(Worse) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Better /

(Worse) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change (In thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues: New vehicles $ 1,323,429 $ 1,360,064 (2.7 ) % $ 4,281,223 $ 4,889,171 (12.4 ) % Used vehicles 959,875 869,708 10.4 % 3,564,832 3,489,972 2.1 % Wholesale vehicles 59,156 46,596 27.0 % 197,378 202,946 (2.7 ) % Total vehicles 2,342,460 2,276,368 2.9 % 8,043,433 8,582,089 (6.3 ) % Parts, service and collision repair 319,068 346,514 (7.9 ) % 1,233,735 1,395,303 (11.6 ) % Finance, insurance and other, net 137,026 125,522 9.2 % 489,874 476,951 2.7 % Total revenues 2,798,554 2,748,404 1.8 % 9,767,042 10,454,343 (6.6 ) % Cost of Sales: New vehicles (1,242,818 ) (1,292,480 ) 3.8 % (4,047,132 ) (4,656,084 ) 13.1 % Used vehicles (941,413 ) (832,877 ) (13.0 ) % (3,458,834 ) (3,342,576 ) (3.5 ) % Wholesale vehicles (61,988 ) (47,941 ) (29.3 ) % (198,249 ) (207,378 ) 4.4 % Total vehicles (2,246,219 ) (2,173,298 ) (3.4 ) % (7,704,215 ) (8,206,038 ) 6.1 % Parts, service and collision repair (163,218 ) (181,222 ) 9.9 % (639,182 ) (727,288 ) 12.1 % Total cost of sales (2,409,437 ) (2,354,520 ) (2.3 ) % (8,343,397 ) (8,933,326 ) 6.6 % Gross profit 389,117 393,884 (1.2 ) % 1,423,645 1,521,017 (6.4 ) % Selling, general and administrative expenses (258,977 ) (260,921 ) 0.7 % (1,028,666 ) (1,099,374 ) 6.4 % Impairment charges (1,158 ) (17,692 ) 93.5 % (270,017 ) (20,768 ) (1,200.2 ) % Depreciation and amortization (23,145 ) (23,048 ) (0.4 ) % (91,023 ) (93,169 ) 2.3 % Operating income (loss) 105,837 92,223 14.8 % 33,939 307,706 (89.0 ) % Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan (5,406 ) (11,137 ) 51.5 % (27,228 ) (48,519 ) 43.9 % Interest expense, other, net (10,048 ) (13,458 ) 25.3 % (41,572 ) (52,953 ) 21.5 % Other income (expense), net (5 ) (6,680 ) 99.9 % 97 (6,589 ) 101.5 % Total other income (expense) (15,459 ) (31,275 ) 50.6 % (68,703 ) (108,061 ) 36.4 % Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 90,378 60,948 48.3 % (34,764 ) 199,645 (117.4 ) % Provision for income taxes for continuing operations - benefit (expense) (32,895 ) (14,676 ) (124.1 ) % (15,900 ) (55,108 ) 71.1 % Income (loss) from continuing operations 57,483 46,272 24.2 % (50,664 ) 144,537 (135.1 ) % Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from discontinued operations before taxes (194 ) 62 (412.9 ) % (1,002 ) (554 ) (80.9 ) % Provision for income taxes for discontinued operations - benefit (expense) 50 (27 ) 285.2 % 281 154 82.5 % Income (loss) from discontinued operations (144 ) 35 (511.4 ) % (721 ) (400 ) (80.3 ) % Net income (loss) $ 57,339 $ 46,307 23.8 % $ (51,385 ) $ 144,137 (135.7 ) % Basic earnings (loss) per common share: Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 1.37 $ 1.07 28.0 % $ (1.19 ) $ 3.36 (135.4 ) % Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations — — — % (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (100.0 ) % Earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.37 $ 1.07 28.0 % $ (1.21 ) $ 3.35 (136.1 ) % Weighted-average common shares outstanding 41,874 43,078 2.8 % 42,483 43,016 1.2 % Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 1.31 $ 1.04 26.0 % $ (1.19 ) $ 3.31 (136.0 ) % Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations (0.01 ) — (100.0 ) % (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (100.0 ) % Earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.30 $ 1.04 25.0 % $ (1.21 ) $ 3.30 (136.7 ) % Weighted-average common shares outstanding(1) 44,022 44,463 1.0 % 42,483 43,710 2.8 % Dividends declared per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 — % $ 0.40 $ 0.40 — %

(1) Basic weighted-average shares used for twelve months ended December 31, 2020 due to net loss on reported GAAP basis.

Franchised Dealerships Segment - Reported Three Months Ended

December 31, Better /

(Worse) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Better /

(Worse) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: New vehicles $ 1,323,429 $ 1,360,064 (2.7 ) % $ 4,281,223 $ 4,889,171 (12.4 ) % Used vehicles 627,786 604,422 3.9 % 2,345,936 2,493,467 (5.9 ) % Wholesale vehicles 49,181 39,250 25.3 % 168,655 180,020 (6.3 ) % Total vehicles 2,000,396 2,003,736 (0.2 ) % 6,795,814 7,562,658 (10.1 ) % Parts, service and collision repair 307,861 339,168 (9.2 ) % 1,194,394 1,366,550 (12.6 ) % Finance, insurance and other, net 103,383 96,947 6.6 % 357,848 363,117 (1.5 ) % Total revenues 2,411,640 2,439,851 (1.2 ) % 8,348,056 9,292,325 (10.2 ) % Gross Profit: New vehicles 80,611 67,583 19.3 % 234,091 233,087 0.4 % Used vehicles 25,834 35,727 (27.7 ) % 122,948 147,541 (16.7 ) % Wholesale vehicles (2,905 ) (1,254 ) (131.7 ) % (789 ) (4,100 ) 80.8 % Total vehicles 103,540 102,056 1.5 % 356,250 376,528 (5.4 ) % Parts, service and collision repair 156,070 165,647 (5.8 ) % 595,342 668,958 (11.0 ) % Finance, insurance and other, net 103,383 96,947 6.6 % 357,848 363,117 (1.5 ) % Total gross profit 362,993 364,650 (0.5 ) % 1,309,440 1,408,603 (7.0 ) % Selling, general and administrative expenses (235,941 ) (237,849 ) 0.8 % (933,738 ) (1,011,763 ) 7.7 % Impairment charges (1,158 ) (1,075 ) (7.7 ) % (270,017 ) (1,101 ) NM Depreciation and amortization (20,275 ) (20,288 ) 0.1 % (79,929 ) (82,636 ) 3.3 % Operating income (loss) 105,619 105,438 0.2 % 25,756 313,103 (91.8 ) % Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan (4,549 ) (10,275 ) 55.7 % (24,066 ) (45,055 ) 46.6 % Interest expense, other, net (9,853 ) (13,019 ) 24.3 % (40,624 ) (51,231 ) 20.7 % Other income (expense), net (5 ) (6,680 ) 99.9 % 92 (6,651 ) 101.4 % Total other income (expense) (14,407 ) (29,974 ) 51.9 % (64,598 ) (102,937 ) 37.2 % Income (loss) before taxes 91,212 75,464 20.9 % (38,842 ) 210,166 (118.5 ) % Add: impairment charges 1,158 1,075 NM 270,017 1,101 NM Segment income (loss) $ 92,370 $ 76,539 20.7 % $ 231,175 $ 211,267 9.4 % Unit Sales Volume: New vehicles 27,566 30,591 (9.9 ) % 93,281 114,131 (18.3 ) % Used vehicles 25,490 27,099 (5.9 ) % 101,864 112,629 (9.6 ) % Wholesale vehicles 6,463 6,148 5.1 % 24,879 28,379 (12.3 ) % Retail new & used vehicles 53,056 57,690 (8.0 ) % 195,145 226,760 (13.9 ) % Used:New Ratio 0.92 0.89 4.4 % 1.09 0.99 10.7 % Gross Profit Per Unit: New vehicles $ 2,924 $ 2,209 32.4 % $ 2,510 $ 2,042 22.9 % Used vehicles $ 1,014 $ 1,318 (23.1 ) % $ 1,207 $ 1,310 (7.9 ) % Finance, insurance and other, net $ 1,965 $ 1,710 14.9 % $ 1,846 $ 1,620 14.0 % NM = Not Meaningful

Franchised Dealerships Segment - Same Store Three Months Ended

December 31, Better /

(Worse) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Better /

(Worse) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: New vehicles $ 1,322,958 $ 1,326,947 (0.3 )% $ 4,258,098 $ 4,654,982 (8.5 )% Used vehicles 627,656 582,582 7.7 % 2,332,150 2,376,141 (1.9 )% Wholesale vehicles 49,165 38,419 28.0 % 167,794 172,306 (2.6 )% Total vehicles 1,999,779 1,947,948 2.7 % 6,758,042 7,203,429 (6.2 )% Parts, service and collision repair 308,098 330,337 (6.7 )% 1,184,428 1,309,201 (9.5 )% Finance, insurance and other, net 97,570 90,550 7.8 % 335,695 331,860 1.2 % Total revenues $ 2,405,447 $ 2,368,835 1.5 % $ 8,278,165 $ 8,844,490 (6.4 )% Gross Profit: New vehicles $ 80,776 $ 66,011 22.4 % $ 231,871 $ 223,661 3.7 % Used vehicles 24,768 33,646 (26.4 )% 117,903 135,259 (12.8 )% Wholesale vehicles (2,868 ) (1,255 ) (128.5 )% (520 ) (3,382 ) 84.6 % Total vehicles 102,676 98,402 4.3 % 349,254 355,538 (1.8 )% Parts, service and collision repair 156,321 161,500 (3.2 )% 590,946 640,015 (7.7 )% Finance, insurance and other, net 97,570 90,550 7.8 % 335,695 331,860 1.2 % Total gross profit $ 356,567 $ 350,452 1.7 % $ 1,275,895 $ 1,327,413 (3.9 )% Unit Sales Volume: New vehicles 27,552 29,586 (6.9 )% 92,445 106,170 (12.9 )% Used vehicles 25,479 26,251 (2.9 )% 100,983 105,639 (4.4 )% Wholesale vehicles 6,460 5,871 10.0 % 24,701 26,114 (5.4 )% Retail new & used vehicles 53,031 55,837 (5.0 )% 193,428 211,809 (8.7 )% Used:New Ratio 0.92 0.89 4.2 % 1.09 0.99 9.8 % Gross Profit Per Unit: New vehicles $ 2,932 $ 2,231 31.4 % $ 2,508 $ 2,107 19.0 % Used vehicles $ 972 $ 1,282 (24.2 )% $ 1,168 $ 1,280 (8.8 )% Finance, insurance and other, net $ 1,855 $ 1,650 12.4 % $ 1,748 $ 1,587 10.1 %

EchoPark Segment - Reported Three Months Ended

December 31, Better /

(Worse) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Better /

(Worse) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Used vehicles $ 332,089 $ 265,286 25.2 % $ 1,218,896 $ 996,505 22.3 % Wholesale vehicles 9,975 7,346 35.8 % 28,723 22,926 25.3 % Total vehicles 342,064 272,632 25.5 % 1,247,619 1,019,431 22.4 % Parts, service and collision repair 11,207 7,346 52.6 % 39,341 28,753 36.8 % Finance, insurance and other, net 33,643 28,575 17.7 % 132,026 113,834 16.0 % Total revenues 386,914 308,553 25.4 % 1,418,986 1,162,018 22.1 % Gross Profit: Used (7,372 ) 1,104 (767.8 ) % (16,950 ) (145 ) (11,589.7 ) % Wholesale 73 (92 ) 179.3 % (82 ) (332 ) 75.3 % Total vehicles (7,299 ) 1,012 (821.2 ) % (17,032 ) (477 ) (3,470.6 ) % Parts, service and collision repair (220 ) (354 ) 37.9 % (789 ) (943 ) 16.3 % Finance & insurance 33,643 28,576 17.7 % 132,026 113,834 16.0 % Total gross profit 26,124 29,234 (10.6 ) % 114,205 112,414 1.6 % SG&A (23,036 ) (23,072 ) 0.2 % (94,928 ) (87,611 ) (8.4 ) % Impairment — (16,617 ) 100.0 % — (19,667 ) 100.0 % Depreciation (2,870 ) (2,760 ) (4.0 ) % (11,094 ) (10,533 ) (5.3 ) % Operating income 218 (13,215 ) 101.6 % 8,183 (5,397 ) 251.6 % Other income (expense): Interest floor plan (857 ) (862 ) 0.6 % (3,162 ) (3,464 ) 8.7 % Interest other (195 ) (439 ) 55.6 % (948 ) (1,722 ) 44.9 % Other income (expense) — — — % 5 62 (91.9 ) % Total other income (expense) (1,052 ) (1,301 ) 19.1 % (4,105 ) (5,124 ) 19.9 % Income (loss) before taxes (834 ) (14,516 ) 94.3 % 4,078 (10,521 ) 138.8 % Less: impairment charges — (16,617 ) NM — (19,667 ) NM Segment income (loss) $ (834 ) $ 2,101 (139.7 ) % $ 4,078 $ 9,146 (55.4 ) % Unit Sales Volume: Used vehicles 14,841 12,676 17.1 % 57,161 49,520 15.4 % Wholesale vehicles 2,004 1,751 14.4 % 7,178 5,774 24.3 % Gross Profit Per Unit: Total used vehicle and F&I $ 1,770 $ 2,341 (24.4 ) % $ 2,013 $ 2,296 (12.3 ) % NM = Not Meaningful

EchoPark Segment - Same Store Three Months Ended

December 31, Better /

(Worse) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Better /

(Worse) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Used vehicles $ 236,074 $ 262,913 (10.2) % $ 1,026,377 $ 994,131 3.2 % Wholesale vehicles 7,319 7,346 (0.4) % 24,737 22,927 7.9 % Total vehicles 243,393 270,259 (9.9) % 1,051,114 1,017,058 3.3 % Parts, service and collision repair 9,243 7,104 30.1 % 34,768 28,510 22.0 % Finance, insurance and other, net 24,607 28,052 (12.3) % 112,403 112,891 (0.4) % Total revenues $ 277,243 $ 305,415 (9.2) % $ 1,198,285 $ 1,158,459 3.4 % Gross Profit: Used vehicles $ (6,785) $ (609) (1,014.1) % $ (19,983) $ (5,831) (242.7) % Wholesale vehicles (2) (92) 97.8 % (158) (332) 52.4 % Total vehicles (6,787) (701) (868.2) % (20,141) (6,163) (226.8) % Parts, service and collision repair (138) (325) 57.5 % (533) (894) 40.4 % Finance, insurance and other, net 24,607 28,052 (12.3) % 112,403 112,891 (0.4) % Total gross profit $ 17,682 $ 27,026 (34.6) % $ 91,729 $ 105,834 (13.3) % Unit Sales Volume: Used vehicles 10,794 12,548 (14.0) % 48,446 49,392 (1.9) % Wholesale vehicles 1,673 1,751 (4.5) % 6,388 5,774 10.6 % Gross Profit Per Unit: Total used vehicle and F&I $ 1,651 $ 2,187 (24.5) % $ 1,908 $ 2,168 (12.0) %

Selling, General and Administrative (“SG&A”) Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation Three Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) 2020 2019 Change % Change (In thousands) Reported: Compensation $ 176,050 $ 184,455 $ 8,405 4.6 % Advertising 10,509 14,522 4,013 27.6 % Rent 13,560 13,303 (257) (1.9) % Other 58,858 48,641 (10,217) (21.0) % Total SG&A expenses $ 258,977 $ 260,921 $ 1,944 0.7 % Items of interest: Gain on franchise and real estate disposals $ 6,039 $ 29,303 Total SG&A adjustments $ 6,039 $ 29,303 Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses $ 265,016 $ 290,224 $ 25,208 8.7 % Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 45.2 % 46.8 % 160 bps Advertising 2.7 % 3.7 % 100 bps Rent 3.5 % 3.4 % (10) bps Other 15.2 % 12.3 % (290) bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 66.6 % 66.2 % (40) bps Items of interest: Gain on franchise and real estate disposals 1.5 % 7.5 % Total effect of adjustments 1.5 % 7.5 % Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 68.1 % 73.7 % 560 bps

SG&A Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Continued) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) 2020 2019 Change % Change (In thousands) Reported: Compensation $ 659,834 $ 733,925 $ 74,091 10.1 % Advertising 42,186 60,831 18,645 30.7 % Rent 54,494 54,611 117 0.2 % Other 272,152 250,007 (22,145) (8.9) % Total SG&A expenses $ 1,028,666 $ 1,099,374 $ 70,708 6.4 % Items of interest: Executive transition costs $ — $ (6,264) Gain on franchise and real estate disposals 9,188 75,983 Total SG&A adjustments $ 9,188 $ 69,719 Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses $ 1,037,854 $ 1,169,093 $ 131,239 11.2 % Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 46.3 % 48.3 % 200 bps Advertising 3.0 % 4.0 % 100 bps Rent 3.8 % 3.6 % (20) bps Other 19.2 % 16.4 % (280) bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 72.3 % 72.3 % — bps Items of interest: Executive transition costs — % (0.4) % Gain on franchise and real estate disposals 0.6 % 5.0 % Total effect of adjustments 0.6 % 4.6 % Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 72.9 % 76.9 % 400 bps

Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations - Non-GAAP Reconciliation Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Weighted-

Average

Shares Amount Per

Share

Amount Weighted-

Average

Shares Amount Per

Share

Amount (In thousands, except per share amounts) Diluted earnings (loss) and shares from continuing operations 44,022 $ 57,483 $ 1.31 44,463 $ 46,272 $ 1.04 Pre-tax items of interest: Gain on franchise and real estate disposals $ (6,039 ) $ (29,303 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — 7,157 Impairment charges 1,158 17,692 Total pre-tax items of interest $ (4,881 ) $ (4,454 ) Tax effect of above items 1,281 1,292 Non-recurring tax items 11,941 — Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) and shares from continuing operations 44,022 $ 65,824 $ 1.50 44,463 $ 43,110 $ 0.97

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Weighted-

Average

Shares Amount Per

Share

Amount Weighted-

Average

Shares Amount Per

Share

Amount (In thousands, except per share amounts) Diluted earnings (loss) and shares from continuing operations(1) 42,483 $ (50,664 ) $ (1.19 ) 43,710 $ 144,537 $ 3.31 Pre-tax items of interest: Gain on franchise and real estate disposals $ (9,188 ) $ (75,983 ) Executive transition costs — 6,264 Loss on debt extinguishment — 7,157 Impairment charges 269,158 19,618 Total pre-tax items of interest $ 259,970 $ (42,944 ) Tax effect of above items (40,421 ) 14,193 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) and shares from continuing operations 43,903 $ 168,885 $ 3.85 43,710 $ 115,786 $ 2.65

(1) Basic weighted-average shares used for twelve months ended December 31, 2020 due to net loss on reported GAAP basis.

Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP Reconciliation Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Franchised

Dealerships

Segment EchoPark

Segment Discontinued

Operations Total Franchised

Dealerships

Segment EchoPark

Segment Discontinued

Operations Total (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ (51,385 ) $ 144,137 Provision for income taxes 15,619 54,954 Income (loss) before taxes $ (38,842 ) $ 4,078 $ (1,002 ) $ (35,766 ) $ 210,167 $ (10,522 ) $ (554 ) $ 199,091 Non-floor plan interest (1) 37,746 926 — 38,672 48,774 1,701 — 50,475 Depreciation and amortization (2) 82,807 11,115 — 93,922 85,093 10,553 — 95,646 Stock-based compensation expense 11,704 — — 11,704 10,797 — — 10,797 Loss (gain) on exit of leased dealerships — — — — (170 ) — — (170 ) Asset impairment charges 270,017 — — 270,017 1,101 19,667 — 20,768 Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment — — — — 6,690 — — 6,690 Loss (gain) on franchise and real estate disposals (3,095 ) (5,152 ) — (8,247 ) (74,812 ) — — (74,812 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 360,337 $ 10,967 $ (1,002 ) $ 370,302 $ 287,640 $ 21,399 $ (554 ) $ 308,485 Long-term debt (including current portion) $ 720,067 $ 706,886 Cash and equivalents (170,313 ) (29,103 ) Floor plan deposit balance (73,180 ) — Net debt $ 476,574 $ 677,783 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio 1.29 2.20

(1) Includes interest expense, other, net in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations, net of any amortization of debt issuance costs or net debt discount/premium included in (2) below. (2) Includes the following line items from the accompanying consolidated statements of cash flows: depreciation and amortization of property and equipment; debt issuance cost amortization; and debt discount amortization, net of premium amortization.

